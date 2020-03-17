Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Two-Wheeler In-Wheel Motor Market | Easier Maintenance of In-Wheel Motor to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.96 mn units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005556/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Easier maintenance of in-wheel motor will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Easier maintenance of in-wheel motor has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • E-scooter
  • E-motorcycle

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30275

Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our two-wheeler in-wheel motor market report covers the following areas:

  • Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market Size
  • Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market Trends
  • Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing popularity for two-wheel-drive electric two-wheelers as one of the prime reasons driving the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market growth during the next few years.

Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch, Elaphe, GEM motors and QS MOTOR. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Two-wheeler In-wheel Motor Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist two-wheeler in-wheel motor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the two-wheeler in-wheel motor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of two-wheeler in-wheel motor market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • E-scooter - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • E-motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRIVE TYPE

  • Market segmentation by drive type
  • Comparison by drive type
  • One-wheel-drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Two-wheel-drive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by drive type

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Innovation in e-motorcycle with rim motor
  • Regenerative braking to power in-wheel motors
  • Increasing popularity for two-wheel drive electric two-wheeler

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bosch
  • Elaphe
  • GEM motors
  • QS MOTOR

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pUPD HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:15pUPDATE : ABI Comment on business insurance & COVID-19
PU
03:15pCUBIC : SEC Filing (11-K) - Annual Report of Employee Stock Purchase/Savings Plan
PU
03:15pGENERAL MOTORS : Waymo Suspends Ride Service While Keeping Fully Driverless Cars on the Road in Arizona
DJ
03:15pHealthEC's Dr. Jenifer Leaf Jaeger Cited in HUD Report on Infectious Disease Prevention
GL
03:14pWinshuttle and Celonis join forces to expand and accelerate automation in SAP environments
GL
03:13pWeissLaw LLP Investigates TerraForm Power, Inc.
PR
03:13pO'Charley's Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside, To-Go & Delivery Services
BU
03:13pGROUPE RENAULT : Renault group morocco temporarily suspends its industrial activities in the kingdom of morocco
GL
03:11pBoddie-Noell Hardee's Locations to Go to Drive-Thru Only Service
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group