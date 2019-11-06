Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:25pm EST

Two former employees of Twitter Inc and a third man from Saudi Arabia face U.S. charges of spying for the kingdom by digging up private user data and giving it to Saudi officials in exchange for payment, according to a complaint filed on Wednesday.

Ali Alzabarah and Ahmad Abouammo, who used to work for Twitter, and Ahmed Almutairi, who then worked for the Saudi royal family, face charges of working for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without registering as foreign agents, according to a complaint filed against them.

According to the complaint, Abouammo repeatedly accessed the Twitter account of a prominent critic of the Saudi royal family in early 2015. In one instance, he was able to view the email address and telephone number associated with the account. He also accessed the account of a second Saudi critic to get personally identifiable information.

"This information could have been used to identify and locate the Twitter users who published these posts," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally in confronting Iran, has faced intense Western criticism over its human rights record, including over last year's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its involvement in the devastating war in Yemen.

Almutairi, for his part, is accused of acting as a go-between for the Saudi government and the Twitter employees.

Abouammo was arrested in Seattle, Washington while the other two are in Saudi Arabia, the department said.

Abouammo was ordered to remain behind bars by a U.S. magistrate judge on Wednesday pending a detention hearing set for Friday. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a court filing it wants Abouammo detained pending trial because of a "serious risk" of flight.

The two men were given cash and other rewards, such as an expensive watch, for the information, the complaint said.

The Saudi embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter said that it was grateful to the FBI and U.S. Justice Department. "We recognize the lengths bad actors will go to try and undermine our service," it said in a statement. "We understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41pXEROX IN $33 BILLION BID FOR HP : sources
RE
09:29pDOLLAR INDEX : drifts lower as trade deal doubts creep in, pound eyes Bank of England
RE
09:25pTwo former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
RE
09:22pAirbnb to review 'high risk reservations' following Halloween shooting
RE
09:16pPhilippine third quarter GDP expands 6.2 percent year on year, better than forecast
RE
09:16pPhillips 66 says capital spending could fall in 2020
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pRecent trade hope gains likely fleeting for China's yuan
RE
09:12pAlphabet expects to complete probe of sexual misconduct claims by next month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group