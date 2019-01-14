Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Two out of three German companies favour ECB rate hike - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 12:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank and the Frankfurt skyline with its financial district are photographed on early evening in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nearly two-thirds of German businesses want the European Central Bank to raise interest rates soon despite a clouded growth outlook, a survey showed on Monday.

Market expectations for an ECB interest rate hike have been pushed back into 2020 after a string of disappointing industrial data from Germany and other euro zone economies suggested that growth in the single currency bloc might be slowing.

In a Forsa poll conducted for consultancy firm EY, the DIW economic institute and the DGAP foreign policy think-tank, 62 percent of business managers said they would like the ECB to hike interest rates in the coming years. Some 27 percent said they wanted the ECB to continue its ultra-loose monetary policy.

A majority of German company executives support the euro zone's bail-out measures for struggling member states, with 83 percent of respondents saying the bloc's rescue mechanism are good and right, the poll showed.

But 68 percent said Italy's state debt was a big problem.

Forsa polled senior managers and business executives of 400 companies between Nov. 22 and Jan. 7.

ECB policymakers next meet on Jan. 24 and while no big changes are expected, investors think the bank will tweak its policy message to acknowledge weaker growth.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber,)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aTwo out of three German companies favour ECB rate hike - survey
RE
01/14Indonesia December trade gap seen halving on month - Reuters poll
RE
01/13China's Annual Trade Surplus With U.S. Hits Record Despite Trump's Tariff Offensive -- Update
DJ
01/13Fall on weak China Dec trade data; Indonesia leads losses
RE
01/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/13China's exports shrink most in two years, raising risks for global economy
RE
01/13China's exports shrink most in 2 years, raising risks for global economy
RE
01/13Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slides on China trade slump, but crude imports remain high
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Wife says ex-Nissan boss Ghosn suffers 'harsh' treatment in jail
3HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. : Hong Kong's rural hinterland could hold key to chronic land crunch
4BEADELL RESOURCES LTD : BEADELL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Term Loan From Great Panther
5ASCLETIS PHARMA INC : ASCLETIS PHARMA : and Alphamab Announce Strategic Collaboration and Licensing Agreement ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.