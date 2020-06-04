Two-thirds of Slovenian residents went on private trips in 2019

In 2019 around 1,172,000 persons or 66% of the total resident population aged 15 years or more went on at least one private trip, which is 3 percentage points fewer than in 2018. They went on around 4.3 million private trips.37% of all private trips were made in Slovenia and 63% were made abroad. The most visited foreign destination was Croatia (56% of all private trips made abroad). The majority of private trips (60%) were shorter trips (1-3 overnight stays) and 40% of private trips were longer trips (4 or more overnight stays).

Almost half of all longer private trips in 2019 were made during the summer holidays

During the summer holidays - in July and August 2019 - around 1.4 million or 32% of all private trips were made. While shorter private trips were more evenly distributed throughout the year, almost half (46%) of all longer private trips were made in July and August.

Private trip participants spent on average a little more than EUR 50 per day

Private trips involved on average 4.5 overnight stays (2.8 overnight stays in Slovenia and 5.5 abroad). Private trip participants spent on average around EUR 52 per person per day (EUR 42 in Slovenia, EUR 55 abroad). Tourists staying in a hotel or a similar establishment spent daily on average the most - EUR 93 (EUR 69 in Slovenia, EUR 102 abroad) and tourists staying in their own secondary homes the least - EUR 21 (EUR 16 in Slovenia, EUR 23 abroad).

Business trip participants mostly travelled abroad

In 2019, 229,000 or 13% of the Slovenian residents aged 15 years or more went on at least one business or study trip (1 percentage point more than in 2018). They went on just over 0.6 million business trips all together. Three-quarters of these were trips abroad. The most, almost a fifth of all business trips abroad, were made to Germany. Business trips involved on average 2.8 overnight stays (2.1 in Slovenia and 3.1 abroad). Business trip participants spent on average around EUR 178 per day (EUR 129 in Slovenia, EUR 189 abroad).