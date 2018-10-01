TxCell : Terminates its OCABSA Financing Program Following Closing of the Acquisition by Sangamo of a Majority Stake in TxCell

Regulatory News:
TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 – TXCL), a developer
of cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells (Tregs) for
inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today announces that the
actions provided for by the agreement entered into between TxCell and
Yorkville in July 2018 (the “Agreement”), to further improve the
terms of its OCABSA financing program in the context of the closing of
the acquisition by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. of a majority stake of
TxCell, have now been completed as planned (see TxCell’s press release
dated July 23, 2018). The OCABSA financing program is therefore
terminated.
As a reminder, the OCABSA financing program consisted of monthly
installments for a maximum nominal amount of €1.2 million each1
at TxCell’s sole discretion, for a total potential fundraising of up to
€20 million, through the exercise by Yorkville, upon request of TxCell,
of warrants (“Tranche Warrants”) giving access to notes (“OCA”)
with share subscription warrants attached (“BSA”).
Pursuant to the Agreement, and in the context of the effective
completion by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. of the acquisition of 53% of
TxCell’s outstanding shares, Yorkville and TxCell have now completed the
following actions:
-
TxCell has redeemed 50% of the outstanding OCA held by Yorkville (i.e.
28 OCA) for a total redemption amount of €3,080,000 (being 110% of
their aggregate par value of €2,800,000);
-
Yorkville has converted the remaining 28 OCA into 1,866,666 new
TxCell’s shares, at a fixed conversion price of €1.50; and
-
TxCell has bought back for the lump sum of €1.00 and cancelled all of
the 84 outstanding Tranche Warrants and the outstanding 1,236,350 BSA
held by Yorkville.
As a result of the abovementioned actions, as well as of the exercise of
some outstanding share subscription warrants, the number of TxCell’s
shares amounts to 25,524,653, on a fully diluted basis, on the date
hereof.
About TxCell – www.txcell.com
TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for
innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of
severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical
need. TxCell is targeting transplantation as well as a range of
autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated), such as multiple
sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases or
inflammatory skin diseases.
TxCell’s cellular immunotherapies are based on regulatory T lymphocytes
(Tregs). Tregs are a T cell population discovered in the nineties for
which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to
conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell
is exclusively developing engineered antigen-specific Tregs, where the
antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
(CAR-Treg cells).
Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris
and currently has 46 employees.
Forward-Looking Statements – TxCell
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating
to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se
as historical facts, including TxCell’s ability to develop, market,
commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products,
estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated
operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for
additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or
development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell
may not be indicative of their in the future.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such
as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes,"
"intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although
the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements
are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations
of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a
number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be
materially different from any future results, performance or achievement
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular,
the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things,
uncertainties involved in the development of TxCell’s products, which
may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCell’s products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the
products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties
developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the
AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 “Risk factors” of the 2017 document
de référence (registration document) submitted to the AMF on April
25, 2018. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no
assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release
will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article
223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed
must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented”), TxCell is providing
the information in these materials as of this press release, and
disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and
shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering by TxCell
nor a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for securities in any
jurisdiction, including France. The persons in possession of this
announcement shall then get knowledge of any local restrictions and
shall comply with these restrictions.
1 Except for the first three installments which amounted to
respectively €3 million, €2 million and €1.8 million.
