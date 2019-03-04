TxDOT : Urges Young Drivers to Plan for Sober Ride Ahead of Spring Break

Spring Break is a dangerous time on Texas roads, with hundreds of
impaired driving crashes involving young drivers occurring each year. As
college students and young adults head to Spring Break destinations in
the coming weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Plan While
You Can” campaign reminds them to make a plan for a sober ride before
the party starts.
“Drinking alcohol and driving can severely impact a young person’s
future. Many promising lives are cut short due to the poor decision to
drink alcohol and drive,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “We
urge young drivers to make responsible choices during the Spring Break
holiday. Before heading out, please plan ahead for a sober ride to
ensure you get to and from your destination safely.”
During last year’s Spring Break* in Texas, there were 444 crashes
involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol.
Those crashes killed 11 people and seriously injured another 37.
The “Plan While You Can” campaign includes a statewide tour featuring
the new “Plan to Win” virtual reality game where participants are a part
of an immersive trivia game which poses questions related to drinking
alcohol and driving, and also demonstrates the consequences of drunk
driving. Players avoid “jail” by answering questions correctly, and
winners progress to a waiting taxi to receive a safe and sober ride. The
experience will visit 10 Texas cities during March.
While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously
injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and
fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. Visit SoberRides.org
to find alternatives to drinking alcohol and driving, such as:
-
Designating a sober driver or calling someone for a sober ride home
-
Contacting a cab or ride-share service
-
Using mass transit
-
Spending the night
“Plan While You Can” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX,
a larger grassroots effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices
while on the road. Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on
Texas roadways every single day and that’s why #EndTheStreakTX asks all
Texans to commit to helping end the streak of daily deaths on our
roadways.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov
or (512) 463-8700.
*5 p.m. March 9, 2018 – 11:59 p.m. March 18, 2018
The information contained in this report represents reportable data
collected from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report (CR-3). This
information was received and processed by the department as of Jan. 16,
2019.
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining
80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public
transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership,
we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that
enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.
Our Values: People • Accountability • Trust • Honesty
An Equal Opportunity Employer
www.txdot.gov
| TxDOT
on Facebook | TxDOT
on Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005907/en/