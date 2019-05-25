Log in
Tycoon Global : Blockchain Real Estate Group Announced a US$4.5 Million Project

05/25/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

The leading Tycoon Global blockchain real estate group announced to have accomplished the land delivery of a new project valued $ 4.5 million.

Tycoon Global planned to establish 6 villas on this block of land, and each villa includes 4 bedrooms, 3 toilets and 2 garages. It is located in the bustling Upper East Side in Melbourne and with the good natural conditions, which has become one of the best areas in Melbourne. As real estate is the key to developing business hub in the State of Victoria, Australian Government has already invested 600 million Australian dollars for upgrading the living facilities in this area since 2016.

The real estate project is adjacent to the largest shopping centre, Eastland Shopping Centre in the East Area of Melbourne. A total of 350 stores offering everything from luxury goods to daily home products are located in this shopping centre, and moreover, the people here can enjoy the foods from all over the world. In addition to that, this shopping centre is rapidly expanding, which is also an interesting proposition for all the potential investors setting their eyes on the adjacent real estate plot.

The owners of dwelling units in this area would also have access to lots of high-quality educational institutes, including primary schools and middle schools, such as Eastwood School, which is only 280m from the project area, and Tintern School, which is only 680m from the project area. The real estate project also boasts of very convenient transportation options, as the closest urban rail transit station is at only 12 minutes of walking distance, and the entrance of M3 eastern expressway is only 1,200m from the project area.

The ambitious real estate project is already in high demand due to multiple advantages. According to the REA 2018 statistical data of the largest real estate data company in Australia, the average demand of the real properties on this plot has 220% of the average demand in the State of Victoria.

Dr. Zhong Jian, CEO of Tycoon Global, showed that this project was planned to be launched in June 2019 and the sale will officially begin in July. Each individual villa will be priced at around US $750,000, which makes these some of the most exclusive and valuable properties in Victoria for self-occupation and investment. Besides, this project accepts payment of TCT (Tycoon Chain Token). This also reflects the Tycoon Global principle of landing first and zoology second.

Tycoon Global will keep conducting real estate development and reforming the traditional real estate industry chain with blockchain technology based on the excellent profitability. “Sustainable profitability is the basis for us to embrace the new technology to update the industry chain of real estate, and it also makes us different from other blockchain companies.” said Dr. Zhong.

About Tycoon Global

Tycoon Global Real Estate Platform (abbreviated as ‘Tycoon Global’) is a platform for decentralized real estate investment, development, trade and management based on Ethereum (ETH). Under the premise of conforming to the requirements of laws and regulations in different regions of the world, the global investors and real properties are directly linked by the decentralized blockchain platform. Starting from the newly built residence and commercial real estate management in Australia, the brand-new real estate investment, construction, trade, lease, maintenance and earning zoology based on transparency, public and trust is constructed around the world. Tycoon Global is committed to reduce the admittance threshold of real estate investment, allowing more people to have the opportunity to participate in real estate investment, especially cross-border real estate investment, and share earnings; allowing high-quality property holders, developers, builders as well as operators in the industry to show themselves, and gain more earnings. Meanwhile, a more reliable economic system is built via blockchain technology, improving the efficiency for value certification, exchange and transfer, and creating the brand-new real estate zoology.

TCT is the official tokens of Tycoon Global, and the necessary condition to initiate instructions, form smart contracts, perform contracts, and issue comments on Tycoon Global. It can not only be applied for purchasing cross-border real estates, and meanwhile, the traders in the links (including investment, earnings, building materials supply, property management, building design service, building construction, decoration materials supply, decoration design, decoration construction, and commercial property leasing and renting) of the new real estate zoology created by Tycoon Global - all use the TCT.


© Business Wire 2019
