Tycoon Global : Blockchain Real Estate Group Announced a US$4.5 Million Project

The leading Tycoon Global blockchain real estate group announced to have
accomplished the land delivery of a new project valued $ 4.5 million.
Tycoon Global planned to establish 6 villas on this block of land, and
each villa includes 4 bedrooms, 3 toilets and 2 garages. It is located
in the bustling Upper East Side in Melbourne and with the good natural
conditions, which has become one of the best areas in Melbourne. As real
estate is the key to developing business hub in the State of Victoria,
Australian Government has already invested 600 million Australian
dollars for upgrading the living facilities in this area since 2016.
The real estate project is adjacent to the largest shopping centre,
Eastland Shopping Centre in the East Area of Melbourne. A total of 350
stores offering everything from luxury goods to daily home products are
located in this shopping centre, and moreover, the people here can enjoy
the foods from all over the world. In addition to that, this shopping
centre is rapidly expanding, which is also an interesting proposition
for all the potential investors setting their eyes on the adjacent real
estate plot.
The owners of dwelling units in this area would also have access to lots
of high-quality educational institutes, including primary schools and
middle schools, such as Eastwood School, which is only 280m from the
project area, and Tintern School, which is only 680m from the project
area. The real estate project also boasts of very convenient
transportation options, as the closest urban rail transit station is at
only 12 minutes of walking distance, and the entrance of M3 eastern
expressway is only 1,200m from the project area.
The ambitious real estate project is already in high demand due to
multiple advantages. According to the REA 2018 statistical data of the
largest real estate data company in Australia, the average demand of the
real properties on this plot has 220% of the average demand in the State
of Victoria.
Dr. Zhong Jian, CEO of Tycoon Global, showed that this project was
planned to be launched in June 2019 and the sale will officially begin
in July. Each individual villa will be priced at around US $750,000,
which makes these some of the most exclusive and valuable properties in
Victoria for self-occupation and investment. Besides, this project
accepts payment of TCT (Tycoon Chain Token). This also reflects the
Tycoon Global principle of landing first and zoology second.
Tycoon Global will keep conducting real estate development and reforming
the traditional real estate industry chain with blockchain technology
based on the excellent profitability. “Sustainable profitability is the
basis for us to embrace the new technology to update the industry chain
of real estate, and it also makes us different from other blockchain
companies.” said Dr. Zhong.
About Tycoon Global
Tycoon Global Real Estate Platform (abbreviated as ‘Tycoon Global’) is a
platform for decentralized real estate investment, development, trade
and management based on Ethereum (ETH). Under the premise of conforming
to the requirements of laws and regulations in different regions of the
world, the global investors and real properties are directly linked by
the decentralized blockchain platform. Starting from the newly built
residence and commercial real estate management in Australia, the
brand-new real estate investment, construction, trade, lease,
maintenance and earning zoology based on transparency, public and trust
is constructed around the world. Tycoon Global is committed to reduce
the admittance threshold of real estate investment, allowing more people
to have the opportunity to participate in real estate investment,
especially cross-border real estate investment, and share earnings;
allowing high-quality property holders, developers, builders as well as
operators in the industry to show themselves, and gain more earnings.
Meanwhile, a more reliable economic system is built via blockchain
technology, improving the efficiency for value certification, exchange
and transfer, and creating the brand-new real estate zoology.
TCT is the official tokens of Tycoon Global, and the necessary condition
to initiate instructions, form smart contracts, perform contracts, and
issue comments on Tycoon Global. It can not only be applied for
purchasing cross-border real estates, and meanwhile, the traders in the
links (including investment, earnings, building materials supply,
property management, building design service, building construction,
decoration materials supply, decoration design, decoration construction,
and commercial property leasing and renting) of the new real estate
zoology created by Tycoon Global - all use the TCT.
