Tymeshift : Selected to Join Zendesk Suite Ready Program that Provides Special Offer to Zendesk Suite Customers

Tymeshift, a workforce management solution built for the modern age,
today announces its participation in Zendesk’s invitation-only Suite
Ready Program. Tymeshift’s WFM solution was built exclusively for
Zendesk, whose Suite provides an omnichannel solution that offers
everything you need to enable conversations with customers to flow
across channels seamlessly. Zendesk paves the way for customers to
use other apps, including Tymeshift, by opening their APIs and
encouraging innovative additions to their
platform.
The Suite
Ready Program provides Zendesk Suite subscribers with the chance to
receive three months for free when they subscribe to any of Tymeshift’s
annual plans. Tymeshift joins an outstanding group of companies in this
exclusive program including Lessonly, MaestroQA, Geckoboard, ADA,
Atlassian Statuspage and Stella Connect.
By using Tymeshift, companies can streamline their scheduling, gain
insight into their agents’ activities in real time, forecast their
staffing needs, and track the metrics that will help them achieve their
service targets and KPIs. Tymeshift is designed to be an easy to use,
yet powerful, workforce management solution that allows you to run your
entire support organization. Tymeshift integrates seamlessly with
Zendesk Support, Chat, and Talk, making it easy for current customers to
utilize and intuitive for agents to adopt into their daily routines. The
best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. With this vote of
confidence from Zendesk, Tymeshift will become even more accessible to
Zendesk’s client base and ensures that Support teams are well staffed.
“It’s awesome to watch how our relationship with Zendesk has evolved and
grown over the years. They put innovation and ingenuity at the forefront
of their products and partnerships, and the Tymeshift team is really
excited to be included in this new program. It’ll give us a chance to
show even more organizations why Tymeshift is the WFM they just can’t
live without,” said David Birchmier, Tymeshift Founder and CEO.
“The integration with Tymeshift has allowed us to focus more time on
coaching and growing the team,” shared Tymeshift customer Ashish Patel,
Director of Customer Success Operations at Bill.com. “We’ve cut our
scheduling time from two and a half hours a week to 60 minutes.”
Additional Information About Tymeshift:
Website: https://www.tymeshift.com/
Pricing
Details: https://www.tymeshift.com/pricing/
Webinars:
https://www.tymeshift.com/webinars/
About Tymeshift
Founded in 2017, Tymeshift is an omnichannel
workforce management (WFM) tool that is made exclusively for Zendesk.
With a quick setup and intuitive interface, Tymeshift helps customer
support teams transparently manage their workforce to make agents more
efficient and managers more engaged. Tymeshift has offices in the United
States, Serbia, and Portugal. Learn more at https://www.tymeshift.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005078/en/