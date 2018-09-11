Tyonek Subsidiary Awarded $21M Contract Supporting Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

MADISON, Ala., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyonek Global Services, LLC (TGS), a subsidiary of Tyonek Services Group, Inc (TSG), and Tyonek Native Corporation, continues its legacy of aviation maintenance support for the U.S. Navy with the award of a $21M contract for Depot Level Maintenance at Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE). Tyonek will employ more than 340 skilled artisans to repair and maintain aircraft, aircraft engines and associated components and materials at the Navy's maintenance depots. Contract work includes the modernization, conversion, in service repairs, disassembly and other DLM services for all types of U.S. Navy aircraft.

"This award demonstrates Tyonek's ability to consistently provide superior DLM performance and cost effective execution for our U.S. Navy customer," said Steve Adlich, President, TSG. "Tyonek is proud of our partnership with the U.S. Navy and our shared commitment to aviation fleet readiness."

TGS will provide services at FRCSE aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville and NAS Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida, Naval Station (NS) Mayport, Florida; and Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic (FRCMA) aboard NAS Oceana, VA and NS Norfolk, VA.

Tyonek is also the current prime contractor at the Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic (FRCMA) in Patuxent River, MD and the managing partner of a joint venture, Aircraft Readiness Alliance, LLC, that provides DLM services for the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) in San Diego, California and remote sites in the Western Pacific Region.

About Tyonek Native Corporation

Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC) is the parent company to a variety of subsidiary businesses in industries including ISO 9000 certified defense manufacturing and engineering, aircraft maintenance, information technology services, land and resource development, and construction. The company owns and manages over 200,000 acres of land, primarily on the west side of Cook Inlet in South Central Alaska.

An Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA), the company is governed by a board of nine directors and a management team who are accountable to a community of more than 900 shareholders.



The corporation's headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Madison, Alabama, and subsidiary facilities located throughout the continental United States. For more information, visit www.tyonek.com.

