SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Cable Car and Ropeways Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The transportation sector is shifting their preference towards ropeway
installations, such as aerial tramways, over other modes of transport
because of the cost-effectiveness and safety of a ropeway. This is
significantly boosting the spend growth momentum and demand for
different types of cable car and ropeways.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005026/en/
Types of Cable Car and Ropeways Procurement Report: Sustainability and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Maintenance of cable care and ropeway is costly and complex. Hence,
buyers are advised to include repair and maintenance systems in the
sales contracts with the system supplier,” says SpendEdge procurement
expert Angad Singh. “Evaluating suppliers based on their R&D
capabilities ensures enhancement of safety and good performance of the
equipment,” added Angad.
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of
category spend. Request
a FREE sample report.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the heavy
industry category offer significant insights into sourcing and
procurement best practices and identifies key cost and volume drivers
impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on
the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the
category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the cable
car and ropeway market.
-
Ropeway installation with lesser expenditure
-
Increasing popularity of skiing
-
To know more, View
the full report
|
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get
the third one for free.
|
Report scope snapshot: Cable car and ropeways market
US market insights
-
Supplier cost structure in the US
-
Margins of suppliers in the US
-
Category cost drivers
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Best practices
-
Procurement excellence best practices
-
Procurement best practices
-
Want more information? Download
a FREE sample
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005026/en/