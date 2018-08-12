Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Types of Cable Car and Ropeways Procurement Report: Sustainability and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Cable Car and Ropeways Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The transportation sector is shifting their preference towards ropeway installations, such as aerial tramways, over other modes of transport because of the cost-effectiveness and safety of a ropeway. This is significantly boosting the spend growth momentum and demand for different types of cable car and ropeways.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005026/en/

Types of Cable Car and Ropeways Procurement Report: Sustainability and Procurement Insights Now Avai ...

Types of Cable Car and Ropeways Procurement Report: Sustainability and Procurement Insights Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Maintenance of cable care and ropeway is costly and complex. Hence, buyers are advised to include repair and maintenance systems in the sales contracts with the system supplier,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. “Evaluating suppliers based on their R&D capabilities ensures enhancement of safety and good performance of the equipment,” added Angad.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer significant insights into sourcing and procurement best practices and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the cable car and ropeway market.

  • Ropeway installation with lesser expenditure
  • Increasing popularity of skiing
  • To know more, View the full report
 
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 

Report scope snapshot: Cable car and ropeways market

US market insights

  • Supplier cost structure in the US
  • Margins of suppliers in the US
  • Category cost drivers
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

  • Procurement excellence best practices
  • Procurement best practices
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Buyer power
  • Supplier power score

To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25pRESEARCH FRONTIERS : To host second quarter 2018 conference call
PU
07:11pRANGE RESOURCES : Nominate your ExtraOrdinary candidate
AQ
07:10pDELTA AIR LINES : Virgin Atlantic to become first airline partnership to achieve NDC standard 18.1, lead retail transformation (Article)
PU
07:01pBUSINESS DEVELOPMENT : Craig White, Heather Cobb; EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
AQ
07:01pTRAVELBANK : Announces All-in-One Solution for Travel Managers
BU
07:01pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FB, HMNY and GDS
GL
06:54pNETFLIX : Disney turns its sights on streaming
AQ
06:54pBOMBARDIER : Stunning heist of plane shows gaps in security
AQ
06:54pSOUTHERN STEEL BHD : Steel steal dramatic win
AQ
06:53pTESLA : Musk taunts Tesla 'short sellers'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia's PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout
2AIR CANADA : Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
3HEXINDAI INC - ADR : Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Trump backs boycott of Harley Davidson in steel tariff dispute
5U.S. soybean cargo docks in Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.