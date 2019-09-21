Types of Motorcycles: What is a Sportbike?

Introduction to Motorcycle Types: What is a Sport Bike?

When you make the pro vs. con list for owning a motorcycle, is the biggest pro being able to get places fast? How about feeling that adrenaline rush as you commute to work in style? If so, you're probably in the market for a sport bike: the dream bike for any adrenaline junkie, and, surprisingly enough, a good beginner bike.

Japanese brands seem to corner the market when it comes to great sport bikes; many opt to buy Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki bikes. This isn't to say that there aren't great bikes made by non-Japanese brands, just that the Japanese brands are popular.

Sport bikes are also typically much lighter than other bikes, such as cruisers, and many sport bikes are outfitted with Anti-lock Brake Systems. Despite the controversy, ABS on motorcycles are practical for riders of any experience level and have been proven to be beneficial through tests of possible crash situations. Locking the front wheel is highly likely to cause the rider to crash, so why not do what you can to keep yourself safe? Especially if you're going to be traveling at faster speeds.

