Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Types of Motorcycles: What is a Sportbike?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

Introduction to Motorcycle Types: What is a Sport Bike?

When you make the pro vs. con list for owning a motorcycle, is the biggest pro being able to get places fast? How about feeling that adrenaline rush as you commute to work in style? If so, you're probably in the market for a sport bike: the dream bike for any adrenaline junkie, and, surprisingly enough, a good beginner bike.

Where can I sell my motorcycle online fast? Get ready to RumbleOn.

If you need to sell a motorcycle, bypass the hassle, headaches, and fees. RumbleOn is the best place to sell a motorcycle online for free, and you can get your online cash offer in minutes!



For more information on sports bikes, check out this infographic that helps point out some important features! Don't forget to comment down below about why you like or dislike sport bikes.

Japanese brands seem to corner the market when it comes to great sport bikes; many opt to buy Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki bikes. This isn't to say that there aren't great bikes made by non-Japanese brands, just that the Japanese brands are popular.

Sport bikes are also typically much lighter than other bikes, such as cruisers, and many sport bikes are outfitted with Anti-lock Brake Systems. Despite the controversy, ABS on motorcycles are practical for riders of any experience level and have been proven to be beneficial through tests of possible crash situations. Locking the front wheel is highly likely to cause the rider to crash, so why not do what you can to keep yourself safe? Especially if you're going to be traveling at faster speeds.

What are your thoughts on sport bikes for beginners? Leave a comment and weigh in!

RumbleOn makes it easy to sell motorcycles online. Check us out today!

Don't waste your precious free time at the dealership: sell a motorcycle online fast to RumbleOn. Just fifteen minutes after I submitted my bike's VIN for a free cash offer, I had an email from RumbleOn waiting in my inbox. The process was quick and hassle free!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 17:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pSOFTBANK : mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil - exec
RE
01:27pNEWBURY RACECOURSE : Pierre Lapin emulates half-brother Harry Angel with Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes victory
PU
01:21pTYPES OF MOTORCYCLES : What is a Sportbike?
PU
01:21pA MOTOCROSS PROFILE : The Kawasaki KX450F
PU
01:19pAdvent considering joining Bain in pursuit of Osram - Bloomberg
RE
01:16pENTERGY : Majority of Customers Restored After Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
01:15p20 new Bicol judges named
AQ
01:15pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : inaugurates new office
AQ
12:17pENTERGY : 9.21.19 Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
12:16pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City falls just short of EPL record with 8-0 win
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil - exec
2S&P 500 : Fund managers gird for long trade war after FedEx slide
3MITSUBISHI CORP : Rogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ
4AMAZON.COM : Walmart Set to Stop Sales of E-Cigarettes -- WSJ
5FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : FOSUN TOURISM : Ailing Thomas Cook in talks with UK government and investors for rescue ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group