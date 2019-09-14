Types of Motorcycles: What is a Standard Motorcycle?

Introduction to Motorcycle Types: What is a Standard Motorcycle?

Naked bikes are a retro lover's dream. While the term naked might elicit giggles, these bikes actually go by many names. You may also know them as standards, roadsters, or muscle bikes. Whatever you wanna call them, the bikes are truly great.

In today's culture of flashy add-ons and heated hand grips the naked motorcycle stands apart. These bikes stick to the basics of motorcycles, an engine, and two wheels. While I love the bells and whistles as much as the next guy, I can also appreciate the bare-bones feel that that standard motorcycle models have.

We have compiled some more interesting facts about the naked motorcycles in the infographic below. Don't forget to comment and let us know how you feel about them!

They have great options for beginner bikers. Many standard models are typically smaller. This also makes them perfect for commuting as they fit in traffic better. The size does offer drawbacks if you intend to drive anywhere long distance, though. The riding position while comfortable also is not ideal for longer rides.

While an array of models, sizes, and power levels are available in the standard category some of the most notable bikes are made by Triumph, Yamaha and Honda. After All, the Bonneville is a beautiful machine.

