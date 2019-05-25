Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Types of Motorcycles: What is a Touring Motorcycle?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

Introduction to Motorcycle Types: What is a Touring Motorcycle?

Motorcycle touring is one of the many pleasures in life, and what better way to experience the hobby than with a bike built for just that? While there are many different kinds of motorcycles, touring bikes take the cake when it comes to amenities and mastering the long-distance riding experience.

Touring motorcycles are built for touring the wide open road, obviously, but this means that they are often big bikes with very powerful engines. This is because many people who ride farther distances need to be able to bring luggage and even have a passenger. The stronger engine and bigger size allow for these things. This size, however, does make it a challenging bike for newcomers. The weight and power of a touring motorcycle tends to make them more difficult to manage.

Use your VIN to get a free cash offer to sell or trade a motorcycle online!

Need fast cash? Want to trade for a new ride? Trade in or sell a motorcycle for cash to a ready buyer!


There are also different kinds of touring motorcycles: Adventure tourers, which are made for long-distance off-road and on-road riding; sport tourers, which are made to cover the distance at very fast speeds; and, last but not least, full-dress tourers, which are designed for paved roads only. These tend to have larger windshields and more accessories.

Of the touring bikes, one of the most famous models is the Honda Gold Wing. It's what most people picture when you bring up touring motorcycles, and the model has been around for almost as long as the touring family itself. Among other popular brands are Ducati, Kawasaki, and Yamaha.

What's your favorite feature of a touring motorcycle? Leave a comment and share your thoughts!

Download the free RumbleOn App!

We've developed all-new technology to change the way that buy, sell, trade, and apps work for you! Finance, trade, and buy your dream vehicle or sell motorcycles at the click of a button. Motorcycle selling apps and motorcycle for sale apps have nothing on this.

Meet the RumbleOn free motorcycle app: the king of buy, sell, and trade apps and your ticket to curated content from one of the best motorcycle blog sites: the Brain Bucket. Put the power in your pocket!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 25 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 20:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pCARGILL : expands previously announced voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to high, excessive, or elevated aflatoxin levels
PR
05:05pHIGH DEMAND FOR AFCON TICKETS : Tazkarty
AQ
05:03pSOURCE : Fiat Chrysler, Renault in talks about alliance
AQ
04:47pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Aldi recalls flour after e.coli outbreak
AQ
04:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Traders Place Bets On Potential Oil Stock Rebound
PU
04:29pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo, EnrichAI to launch new IoT solutions
AQ
04:26pFiat Chrysler in talks over ties with Renault - source
RE
04:14pTYPES OF MOTORCYCLES : What is a Touring Motorcycle?
PU
04:04pVolunteers Travel to Kuwait to Serve their 100,000th Steak Dinner to Deployed Members of the Minnesota National Guard
BU
03:18pBOVIS HOMES : Britain's Galliford rejects Bovis Homes bid for home building arm
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : BOVIS HOMES : Britain's Galliford rejects Bovis Homes bid for home building arm
2REPRIEVE CARDIOVASCULAR : Announces Late-Breaking Acute Heart Failure Clinical Trial Data
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : U.S. court rules partially in favour of Molson in ad row with Bu..
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Is Halfway to Cost-Savings Goal -- WSJ
5AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Warns of Hit To Container Growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About