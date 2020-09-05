Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 10:42pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Typhoon Haishen drew closer to Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, prompting authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells.

Authorities urged early evacuation for more than 100,000 households in the southern prefectures of Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Nagasaki, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA).

The typhoon has cut power to more than 3,000 homes in Okinawa, the southernmost island prefecture, and more than 8,000 homes in Amamioshima, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Two injuries have been reported, according to the FDMA, but authorities were advising the highest levels of caution for a typhoon.

"Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record high winds and waves," a meteorological official told a nationally televised news conference on Sunday.

"I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow local authorities' instructions and protect your own life. Once you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a safer place."

The typhoon is forecast to have atmospheric pressure of 935 hectopascals at its centre, and sustained winds of up to 252 km (157 miles) per hour by Monday, the meteorological agency said.

The typhoon's centre was near Amamioshima, between Kagoshima and Okinawa, on Sunday, moving north at 20 kph (12 mph).

Airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights departing from Okinawa and southern Japan, NHK said.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 05, 2020 Census Bureau's Compliance with Today's Federal Court Order A federal district court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order .
PU
01:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
12:37aSenior Japan ruling party member suggests early election -media
RE
12:20aAMA AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION : Extended Victorian lockdown will help avoid third wave
PU
12:07aPM Johnson, finance minister agree to cut personal taxes before next election - newspaper
RE
09/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/05Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Vanuatu - GFZ
RE
09/05Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain
RE
09/05Bills CB White signs four-year $70 million extension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. : Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event
3NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 8: Reaction NTT Pro Cycling sprinter Giacomo Nizzo..
4ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Over 170,000 Customers Restored following Hurricane Laura
5KANGWON LAND, INC. : KANGWON LAND : Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group