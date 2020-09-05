Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Typhoon Haishen drew closer to
Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, prompting authorities to
recommend evacuation and warn of potentially record rainfall,
unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells.
Authorities urged early evacuation for more than 100,000
households in the southern prefectures of Okinawa, Kagoshima,
Kumamoto, and Nagasaki, according to the Fire and Disaster
Management Agency (FDMA).
The typhoon has cut power to more than 3,000 homes in
Okinawa, the southernmost island prefecture, and more than 8,000
homes in Amamioshima, according to national broadcaster NHK.
Two injuries have been reported, according to the FDMA, but
authorities were advising the highest levels of caution for a
typhoon.
"Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record
high winds and waves," a meteorological official told a
nationally televised news conference on Sunday.
"I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow
local authorities' instructions and protect your own life. Once
you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a
safer place."
The typhoon is forecast to have atmospheric pressure of 935
hectopascals at its centre, and sustained winds of up to 252 km
(157 miles) per hour by Monday, the meteorological agency said.
The typhoon's centre was near Amamioshima, between Kagoshima
and Okinawa, on Sunday, moving north at 20 kph (12 mph).
Airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights departing from
Okinawa and southern Japan, NHK said.
Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into
the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and
thousands temporarily without power.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard)