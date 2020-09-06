Typhoon Haishen hits Japan with high winds and power outages

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Typhoon Haishen drew closer to
Japan's southern mainland on Sunday, cutting power and prompting
authorities to recommend evacuation and warn of potentially
record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean
swells.
Authorities urged early evacuation for more than 100,000
households in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa and in
Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Nagasaki on Kyushu, Japan's main
southern island, according to the Fire and Disaster Management
Agency (FDMA).
"This typhoon is headed toward and may potentially make
landfall in Kyushu, bringing record rains, winds, waves and high
tides," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting with cabinet
ministers.
"I am asking that people exercise the utmost caution."
Trees on Yakushima, an island 100 km (60 miles) south of
Kagoshima city could be seen shaking violently in strong winds
and driving rain, in a post on Twitter.
Elderly citizens wearing face masks due to the coronavirus
outbreak were gathering at evacuation centres in Kagoshima and
other parts of southern Japan, footage on national broadcaster
NHK showed.
The typhoon has cut power to almost 30,000 homes in
Kagoshima prefecture and more than 3,000 homes in Okinawa, NHK
said.
Two injuries have been reported, according to the FDMA, but
authorities were advising the highest levels of caution because
of the risk of damage from high winds, flooding, and landslides.
The typhoon is forecast to have atmospheric pressure of 945
hectopascals at its centre, and sustained winds of up to 216 km
(134 miles) per hour by Monday, the meteorological agency said.
The typhoon's centre was near Yakushima on Sunday, moving
north at 35 kph (22 mph).
The typhoon was forecast to approach the Goto Islands west
of Nagasaki around 3 a.m. on Monday (1800 GMT on Sunday) and
then move to the Korean peninsula, according to Japan's
meteorological agency.
One evacuation centre in Miyazaki reached capacity and
stopped accepting evacuees as a precaution against the
coronavirus, according to NHK.
Airlines have cancelled more than 500 flights departing from
Okinawa and southern Japan, NHK said. Bullet train service in
southern and western Japan was suspended, it said.
Japan's coastguard on Saturday suspended its search for crew
missing from a cattle ship that capsized in the East China Sea
for a second day because of the typhoon.
Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into
the Korean peninsula on Thursday, leaving at least two dead and
thousands temporarily without power.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard)