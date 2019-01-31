TypingDNA : Raises $1.5M Seed Round to Fuel International Expansion of Typing Biometrics Technology

TypingDNA,
creator of award-winning typing biometrics technology, has raised $1.5M
in seed round funding from European venture firm GapMinder Venture
Partners, as well as several international investors from U.S., U.K.,
and European Union.
The company plans to use the funds to improve their technology and
expand their presence in the financial
and enterprise sectors. TypingDNA will also build new partnerships and
increase awareness of their passive online fraud prevention capabilities.
A Techstars NYC ‘18 company, TypingDNA is an innovative AI tech and game
changer in behavioral biometrics started in 2016 in Romania by
entrepreneur and data scientist Raul Popa. TypingDNA has clients in the
U.S. and Europe. In 2018, the company began partnering with identity
access management (IAM) providers and security companies. TypingDNA also
works directly with banks and other financial service providers to
improve online fraud detection.
“We are now setting new standards in the industry,” says Raul
Popa, CEO of TypingDNA. “Our goal is to be the number-one provider of
typing biometrics technology. We are focused on striking more
partnerships with major players in identity, authentication, two-factor
authentication (2FA) and fraud prevention.”
TypingDNA recognizes people by the way they type on desktop keyboards
and mobile devices. The company’s technology—known as typing
biometrics—improves security through passive authentication and
frictionless 2FA.
In just two years, the company has won a number of awards, including
“Best Newcomer”, “Best Startup”, “Best Fintech Startup”, “Disrupt100”
and “EUTop50”. Recently, TypingDNA launched a Chrome extension
alternative to Google Authenticator that won ProductHunt Product of the
Day.
“We are constantly looking in the areas which can make a strong
statement in what we call change, and AI is one of the main areas where
we put our eyes and money. TypingDNA biometrics technology is using
proprietary pattern recognition, anomaly detection and one shot learning
algorithms, adding a lot of value to the bottom line. We feel TypingDNA
is at the forefront of the ‘AI-first’ wave,” says Cosmin Ochisor,
Partner at GapMinder, a Seed and Series A fund focused on investing in
innovative AI technologies developed in Eastern Europe.
The financing round also includes previous investor Gecad Ventures,
Techstars NYC alumni and mentors fund, angel investors with network and
domain expertise in banking, financial services, enterprise, AI and
cybersecurity, as well as founders of hypergrowth startups DataDog,
WayUp and UiPath.
About TypingDNA
TypingDNA (a Techstars-backed company) is an
established, behavioral biometrics SaaS company that offers highly
accurate typing biometrics solutions. The company’s AI-based technology
makes it easier to prevent fraudulent activity such as identity theft
through keystroke dynamics. TypingDNA’s existing commercialized product
recognizes people based on the way they type, which offers a
non-obtrusive security measure that doesn’t require any special
equipment.
Visit www.typingdna.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005086/en/