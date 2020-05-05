Tyson Foods to resume limited production at largest U.S. pork plant

Tyson Foods Inc will resume limited production at its largest U.S. pork plant this week, the company said late on Tuesday.

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, had indefinitely suspended operations at the Waterloo, Iowa plant on April 22 to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The company said all employees returning to work had been tested for COVID-19 and that any employee who tested positive would remain on sick leave until released by health officials to return to work. The statement did not provide further details.

Tyson Foods has also increased short-term disability coverage for employees to 90% of normal pay until June 30, the company said, adding that it had performed an additional deep clean and sanitization of the entire facility while the plant was idled.

The Waterloo plant, which will resume operations on Thursday, had been working at reduced capacity before it was shut late last month as the U.S. food supply chain faced disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

