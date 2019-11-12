Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tyson revenue, profit, miss as slaughterhouse fire hits beef business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:10am EST
Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Tyson Foods Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday as a fire at one of its slaughterhouses hit volumes in its beef business, the company's biggest segment.

Shares of the maker of Ball Park hotdogs and Jimmy Dean sausages fell about 4% before the bell. They have gained nearly 55% this year.

The fire at Tyson's Holcomb, Kansas, slaughterhouse in August left meat buyers for restaurants, food service companies and grocery chains scrambling for beef.

As a result, volumes in the business fell 4.2% in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, with sales down 1.3%.

The fire also resulted in $31 million of net incremental costs, the company said.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.21 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.29, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose nearly 9% to $10.88 billion on strength in its pork and chicken segments, but missed the estimate of $11 billion.

Net income attributable to Tyson fell to $369 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28, from $537 million, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 147.6 End-of-day quote.-1.24%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 119.875 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
TYSON FOODS 0.12% 82.73 Delayed Quote.54.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22aHomebuilder Horton sees 2020 home sales above estimates, shares rise
RE
08:20aARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : Verdeca Receives Approval of HB4® Drought and Herbicide Tolerant Soybeans in Paraguay
PU
08:19aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
08:17aOil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
RE
08:15aPortland Suburb's Proposed Law Could Discourage Home Development
DJ
08:15aHORMEL FOODS : The Makers of Hormel® Cure 81® ham Introduce New Vermont Maple Spiral Sliced Ham
PU
08:13aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar edges up on positive hopes for Trump trade speech
RE
08:10aTyson revenue, profit, miss as slaughterhouse fire hits beef business
RE
08:10aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's USA Achieves 100% Sustainably Sourced McCafé Coffee Goal, A Year Ahead of Schedule
PU
08:10aBIOCERES : Approval of HB4® Drought and Herbicide Tolerant Soybeans in Paraguay
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group