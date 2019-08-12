Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tyson to rebuild plant after fire, assures weekly pay for full-time workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday it will rebuild a Kansas beef plant after a fire heavily damaged the facility last week and that full-time, active employees would be paid weekly until production resumes.

The company said the plant would be down "indefinitely" after the Friday night fire, which idled some 3,800 workers.

Tyson's stock price recovered from an early drop and was trading near unchanged around midday, after setting a record high on Friday. The stock has climbed more than 60% this year, partly on strong demand for beef, the largest segment of Tyson's business by sales.

The company plans to rebuild the damaged beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas, but said it did not know when the facility would reopen.

"We will use other plants within our network to help keep our supply chain full," said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats.

There were no casualties reported due to the fire, the cause of which was still being investigated.

The plant processed about 6,000 cattle per day, representing around 5% of the total industry and a bit over 20% of Tyson's capacity, J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said. He estimated the plant will be shut for months and that the closure could hurt Tyson's fiscal 2019 earnings per share by as much as 50 cents.

The halt in slaughtering pushed Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures down by their daily, exchange-imposed 3-cent limit as traders expect cattle supplies may start to back up in feedlots. October cattle futures were down 3 cents at 103.750 cents per pound

Lower cattle prices could benefit other meat companies, which will see a larger supply while Tyson's plant is closed, said Dennis Smith, broker for Archer Financial Services. Tyson competes with packers like Cargill and JBS USA.

"The packers are going to use the leverage to their full advantage, and they're going to lower the cash steer market," Smith said.

Tyson's beef business produced a record operating margin of 6.1% in the first nine months of its fiscal year, up from 5.8% a year earlier. The company projects margins will reach 7% for the full year and be similar or higher in 2020 as supplies of cattle are ample.

In the quarter ended June 29, the beef unit recorded sales of $4.2 billion. Sales volumes and prices rose from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Shinjini Ganguli and Jonathan Oatis)

By Uday Sampath Kumar and Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERBRIDGE INC -0.94% 83.14 Delayed Quote.47.89%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.86% 138.65 End-of-day quote.-6.68%
JBS SA 2.31% 27.42 End-of-day quote.136.58%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.21% 108.175 End-of-day quote.-13.42%
TYSON FOODS -0.28% 88.115 Delayed Quote.65.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pSCHUMER : Growth of flourishing cny industrial hemp industry being hindered by lack of access to traditional financial services on recently-legalized crop; senator urges feds to issue new guidance to assure financial institutions of hemp legality asap, to better harvest potential of versatile crop for cny farmers
PU
01:37pONTARIO MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CH : Waste Oil Refinery fined $100,000 for Environmenal Protection Act Violation
PU
01:31pU.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
RE
01:31pU.S. SECURITY ADVISER BOLTON : 'We want to be helpful on Brexit'
RE
01:31pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
01:25pPolitical Star's Promises Raise New Questions for Italian Economy
DJ
01:22pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:21pBEDFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Foster Fuels Hosts ''Spread the Warmth'' Coat Drive
PU
01:18pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
01:16pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
5TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group