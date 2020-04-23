Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tyson to shutter beef facility as workers undergo coronavirus testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:46pm EDT
A cowboy moves livestock in a cattle feedlot next to a Tyson slaughterhouse near Pasco

A Tyson Foods Inc unit said on Thursday it will temporarily halt production at a beef facility in Pasco, Washington, adding to the meat processing plant the company has had to shutter as it tests workers for COVID-19.

Tyson said on Wednesday it was closing two pork processing plants, including its largest in the United States, further tightening meat supplies following other major slaughterhouse shutdowns.

The unit, Tyson Fresh Meats, said it was working with local health officials to test more than 1,400 workers at the Pasco plant, which produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people.

The closures are adding to stress on farmers as lockdowns prevent them from getting their produce to consumers.

Tyson said workers at the Pasco plant have been asked to self-isolate at home until test results return and they will continue to be compensated while the facility is closed.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:07pS&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs
RE
04:04pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
04:04pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
04:03pDollar stronger as euro zone stimulus uncertainty weighs on euro
RE
03:56pEU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic
RE
03:54pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
03:53pEU lays out trillion euro escape route from coronavirus pandemic
RE
03:51pNew York survey suggests 2.7 million in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
03:46pTyson to shutter beef facility as workers undergo coronavirus testing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Three Months of 2020
5VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group