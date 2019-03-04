Tyto Athene, LLC : Expands Intelligence Community Offerings by Acquiring Island IT Consultants

Tyto Athene, a market leader in solving complex operational challenges
by making information securely available across myriad technologies
worldwide for government customers, backed by Arlington Capital
Partners, has announced today its acquisition of Island Information
Technology Consultants (IITC). This acquisition strengthens Tyto
Athene’s capabilities in the Intelligence Community and in core
capabilities across the platform within the integrated information
visualization and multimedia spaces for command and control environments.
The addition of IITC marks the latest development in Tyto Athene and
Arlington Capital Partners strategy of building a mid-market mission
critical technology solutions and services business serving government
customers. The strategy sees the company combining its understanding of
government customer mission with core and edge based innovative
technologies, services, and solutions to ultimately deliver better
information faster thereby enabling faster, better, and more reliable
decision making anywhere.
“Tyto believes that ubiquitous access to the right information delivered
at the right time especially in the furthest most edges of the
enterprise, is paramount to mission success,” said Jeff Murray, Tyto
Athene CEO. “Decisions are made where information is consumed and
therefore assuring information is presented in consistent and reliable
ways is paramount to our client’s success. The combination of Tyto
Athene and IITC enables us to create significantly greater value in our
client’s decision making capabilities and processes. IITC brings
tremendous capabilities, people, values, and mission awareness that
combined can be used across the entire Tyto Athene portfolio to create
better outcomes for our customers.”
Dennis Powell, Founder and CEO of IITC, said, “We are excited about this
relationship, and we believe it will enable IITC to take the next step
in development and growth. Tyto Athene and IITC share the same attitude
toward customer support and employee welfare that has helped us to
become successful in the space we currently support and has obviously
been the formula for success for Tyto Athene as well. I believe this
union can only enhance what we can do for each other, our employees, and
our customers. We look forward to what the future holds.”
Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “We have been
very impressed with the organization that Dennis, Patti, Matt, and
Matthew have built serving a highly demanding customer. We are excited
about the combination of IITC with Tyto Athene and believe both
businesses share the same intense focus on the customer and mission.
This focus will allow the combined business to continue driving value
for all of the Company’s stakeholders.”
About Tyto Athene
Tyto Athene is a full service systems integrator focused on helping
clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing
ubiquitous and secure access to enterprise information throughout their
operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a myriad of technologies,
innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes
for its clients worldwide. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit www.GoTyto.com.
About IITC
Island Information Technology Consultants (“IITC”) are leaders in the
field of large enterprise Unified Communication and collaboration
services. IITC's Architects, Engineers and Technicians are experts in
all areas of Audio, Video, Streaming, VTC, Telephony, and Instant
Messaging / Chat Services. IITC can develop, install, and maintain an
enterprise level Audio Video Multimedia (AVMM) solution to empower
employees to communicate effectively and seamlessly reducing or
eliminating expensive travel excursions. IITC prides itself in offering
experienced and well-trained staff with the breadth of capabilities and
depth of experience needed to completely support their clients. As a
company, IITC averages over twenty years of experience in areas such as:
-
Systems Engineering,
-
Information Technology (IT) program and project management,
-
Systems Administration,
-
Audio Video Multimedia,
-
Enterprise Management Systems (EMS) Integration and Deployment,
-
Network, and Communications Engineering
About Arlington Capital Partners
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity
firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four
investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700
million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment
opportunities in growth industries, including: government services and
technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and
software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination
of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a
value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with
high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or
advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304006055/en/