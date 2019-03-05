Tyto Athene LLC Expands Intelligence Community Offerings by Acquiring Island IT Consultants

HERNDON, Va., Mar 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Tyto Athene, a market leader in solving complex operational challenges by making information securely available across myriad technologies worldwide for government customers, backed by Arlington Capital Partners, has announced today its acquisition of Island Information Technology Consultants (IITC).



This acquisition strengthens Tyto Athene's capabilities in the Intelligence Community and in core capabilities across the platform within the integrated information visualization and multimedia spaces for command and control environments.



The addition of IITC marks the latest development in Tyto Athene and Arlington Capital Partners strategy of building a mid-market mission critical technology solutions and services business serving government customers. The strategy sees the company combining its understanding of government customer mission with core and edge based innovative technologies, services, and solutions to ultimately deliver better information faster thereby enabling faster, better, and more reliable decision making anywhere.



"Tyto believes that ubiquitous access to the right information delivered at the right time especially in the furthest most edges of the enterprise, is paramount to mission success," said Jeff Murray, Tyto Athene CEO. "Decisions are made where information is consumed and therefore assuring information is presented in consistent and reliable ways is paramount to our client's success. The combination of Tyto Athene and IITC enables us to create significantly greater value in our client's decision making capabilities and processes. IITC brings tremendous capabilities, people, values, and mission awareness that combined can be used across the entire Tyto Athene portfolio to create better outcomes for our customers."



Dennis Powell, Founder and CEO of IITC, said, "We are excited about this relationship, and we believe it will enable IITC to take the next step in development and growth. Tyto Athene and IITC share the same attitude toward customer support and employee welfare that has helped us to become successful in the space we currently support and has obviously been the formula for success for Tyto Athene as well. I believe this union can only enhance what we can do for each other, our employees, and our customers. We look forward to what the future holds."



Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, "We have been very impressed with the organization that Dennis, Patti, Matt, and Matthew have built serving a highly demanding customer. We are excited about the combination of IITC with Tyto Athene and believe both businesses share the same intense focus on the customer and mission. This focus will allow the combined business to continue driving value for all of the Company's stakeholders."



About Tyto Athene:



Tyto Athene is a full service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing ubiquitous and secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. Tyto Athene uses a myriad of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide. To learn more about Tyto Athene please visit: https://gotyto.com/.



About IITC:



Island Information Technology Consultants ("IITC") are leaders in the field of large enterprise Unified Communication and collaboration services. IITC's Architects, Engineers and Technicians are experts in all areas of Audio, Video, Streaming, VTC, Telephony, and Instant Messaging / Chat Services. IITC can develop, install, and maintain an enterprise level Audio Video Multimedia (AVMM) solution to empower employees to communicate effectively and seamlessly reducing or eliminating expensive travel excursions. IITC prides itself in offering experienced and well-trained staff with the breadth of capabilities and depth of experience needed to completely support their clients.



As a company, IITC averages over twenty years of experience in areas such as:

* Systems Engineering,

* Information Technology (IT) program and project management,

* Systems Administration,

* Audio Video Multimedia,

* Enterprise Management Systems (EMS) Integration and Deployment,

* Network, and Communications Engineering.



About Arlington Capital Partners:



Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: government services and technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and software.



The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field. Learn more: http://arlingtoncap.com/.



