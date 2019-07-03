Tzadik adds 3 additional communities in Sioux Falls, completes 12.8M acquisition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tzadik Management closed on an additional 3 communities in Sioux Falls Monday, expanding on their growing presence in the market. The 12.8M purchase is the third acquisition that has Tzadik has made in Sioux Falls since October of 2018, bringing them to 25 total communities and over 1,350 apartment homes.



This comes on the heels of the ribbon cutting of their new leasing office located near downtown Sioux Falls. Tzadik Management recently joined the cities Chamber of Commerce, aiming to further involve themselves in the city’s development. The new offices location also allows for the team to maintain more immediate access to their communities.

The newest communities added to the portfolio are:

Turning Leaf – 1311 N. Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Brookshire – 609 N. Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Woodstone – 3113 W. 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tzadik has begun to more aggressively tap into the Sioux Falls talent market, highlighted by the addition of Regional Vice President, Tessa Frank. “Having worked in Sioux Falls for several years, I am delighted to see Tzadik continue to be apart of the cities growth. I’m excited about the team we are building and look forward to helping make a difference in our community” said Frank. Gearing their recruiting efforts toward local talent, combined with unparalleled company culture and industry leading benefits packages, Tzadik has seen immediate returns from their latest team additions. “Having a team that has been in Sioux Falls for many years has really been a bonus for us and we are eager to see where it takes us” added Frank.

Tzadik is a growing, innovative, and driven real estate and property management company based in Miami, Florida. Since its formation in 2007, Tzadik has managed over $800 million in apartment complexes and over 15,000 units in over 20 states. Through excellent management, a focus on company culture, and a tech driven style of operating, Tzadik management has established a reputation for building lasting relationships.

Tyler Thrift

Office: (305)-814-7272

Fax: (954) 212-9234

Tyler.Thrift@TZ-M.com