U Banquet : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

U BANQUET GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
譽宴集團控股有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1483)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") of U Banquet Group Holding Limited (the "Company") both dated 7 May 2019 in relation to, among other matters, re-election of Directors and the general mandates to issue and repurchase Shares. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM unless defined otherwise herein.
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
Union Registrars Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 588,000,000 Shares, which was also the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the AGM.
The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions were as follows:
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF VOTES
|
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To receive and adopt audited consolidated financial
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
statements and the reports of the directors of the
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
Company ("Directors") and the independent auditors
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company ("Auditors") for the year ended 31
|
|
|
|
|
December 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
(a)
|
To re-elect Mr. XU Wenze as a Director
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
To re-elect Mr. WONG Sincere as a Director
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
Directors' remunerations
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To
|
re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors to
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
fix their remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
(A)
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
issue shares (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(A) of
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
the Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(B)
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
repurchase shares (Ordinary Resolution No.
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
5(B) of the Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
To extend the general mandate to the Directors
|
323,752,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
to issue shares (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(C)
|
(100.0000%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
of the Notice)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions number 1 to 5, the Resolutions were duly passed as Ordinary Resolutions.
By order of the Board of
U Banquet Group Holding Limited
Chairman and Executive Director
Sang Kangqiao
Hong Kong, 13 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Sang Kangqiao, Mr. Cui Peng and Mr. Xu Wenze, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Ka Tak, Mr. Xu Zhihao and Mr. Wong Sincere.
