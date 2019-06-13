Log in
U Banquet : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

06/13/2019 | 06:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

U BANQUET GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

譽宴集團控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1483)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") of U Banquet Group Holding Limited (the "Company") both dated 7 May 2019 in relation to, among other matters, re-election of Directors and the general mandates to issue and repurchase Shares. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM unless defined otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Union Registrars Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

1

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 588,000,000 Shares, which was also the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions were as follows:

NUMBER OF VOTES

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To receive and adopt audited consolidated financial

323,752,000

0

statements and the reports of the directors of the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

Company ("Directors") and the independent auditors

of the Company ("Auditors") for the year ended 31

December 2018

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. XU Wenze as a Director

323,752,000

0

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. WONG Sincere as a Director

323,752,000

0

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

3.

To authorize the Board of Directors to fix the

323,752,000

0

Directors' remunerations

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

4.

To

re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the

323,752,000

0

Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors to

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

fix their remuneration

5.

(A)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

323,752,000

0

issue shares (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(A) of

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

the Notice)

(B)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

323,752,000

0

repurchase shares (Ordinary Resolution No.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

5(B) of the Notice)

(C)

To extend the general mandate to the Directors

323,752,000

0

to issue shares (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(C)

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

of the Notice)

2

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions number 1 to 5, the Resolutions were duly passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

By order of the Board of

U Banquet Group Holding Limited

Chairman and Executive Director

Sang Kangqiao

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Sang Kangqiao, Mr. Cui Peng and Mr. Xu Wenze, and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Lam Ka Tak, Mr. Xu Zhihao and Mr. Wong Sincere.

3

Disclaimer

U Banquet Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:23:03 UTC
