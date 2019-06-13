U Banquet : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

U BANQUET GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

譽宴集團控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1483)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") of U Banquet Group Holding Limited (the "Company") both dated 7 May 2019 in relation to, among other matters, re-election of Directors and the general mandates to issue and repurchase Shares. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM unless defined otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Union Registrars Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

