U City pcl : Disclosure of the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2018 on the Company's Website and submission of questions in advance

(-Translation-)

Ref. No. U.SET 036/2018

17 September 2018

Subject: Disclosure of the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2018 on the

Company's Website and submission of questions in advance

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting of U City Public CompanyLimited (the "Company") held on 30 August 2018, which resolved to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 on Friday October 12, 2018, at 2.00 p.m., at the Ballroom 1, 8th Floor, Eastin Hotel Makkasan Bangkok, No. 1091/343 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rajthevee, Bangkok, 10400.

The Company would like to inform you that the Company has publicized the Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 and the enclosures on the Company's website at www.ucity.co.th from September 17, 2018 onwards, in order for the shareholders to have sufficient time to consider the details of the meeting agendas and the relevant information prior to the meeting date.

In order to promote the principles of good corporate governance and allow the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 to be carried out efficiently, the Company would like to encourage the shareholders to submit questions in relation to the meeting agendas in advance of the meeting date. For the shareholders who wish to send their questions to the Company in advance, please send the questions together with the contact details, i.e., name, address, telephone number, and email address (if any), to the Company via email to CompanySecretary@ucity.co.th or via registered mail to the Company Secretary, U City Public Company Limited at TST Tower, No.21 Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok, 10900, within Wednesday October 3, 2018.

In addition, to facilitate the attendees to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018, the Company will arranges for shuttle services, from 12.00 a.m. - 2.00 p.m., (from Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop station to the meeting venue. The van stop locates below the station exit 3) and, after the meeting is adjourned, the Company also arranges for shuttle services (from the meeting venue back to Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop station where the van stop locates in front of the hotel).

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

________________________________

(Ms. Piyaporn Phanachet) Director/Chief Executive Officer

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858www.ucity.co.th