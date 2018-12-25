Log in
U City pcl : No Right Adjustment of U-W4

12/25/2018 | 01:45pm CET

(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 047/2018

December 25, 2018

Subject:No rights adjustment of the Warrant to Purchase Ordinary Shares of U City Public Company Limited

Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company"), held on October 12, 2018, had approved the reduction of the Company's registered capital from THB 1,403,129,722,900 to THB 44,900,151,132.80 and the reduction of the paid-up capital from THB 935,429,212,200 to THB 29,933,734,790.40 by reducing the par value of the Company's shares, from the existing par value of THB 100 per share to THB 3.20 per share with details as follows:

Details

Unit

Before capital reduction

After capital reduction

Par value

THB

100

3.20

Registered capital

THB

1,403,129,722,900

44,900,151,132.80

-

No. of shares

Share

14,031,297,229

14,031,297,229

Paid-up capital

THB

935,429,212,200

29,933,734,790.40

-

No. of shares

Share

9,354,292,122

9,354,292,122

Share discount

THB

895,601,145,272.13

0

Accumulated loss

THB

9,919,979,00.599

24,747,207.53

Legal reserve

THB

0

0

Capital surplus

THB

0

0

Other components of shareholders' equity

THB

10,379,055.27

10,379,055.27

Shareholders' equity

THB

29,919,366,638.14

29,919,366,638.14

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858www.ucity.co.th

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that the abovementioned reduction of the Company's registered capital and the paid-up capital will not trigger the rights adjustment conditions under the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 1 (the "U-W1 Warrants") and the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 4 (the "U-W4 Warrants"). Since the purposes of this capital reduction by way of reducing the par value of the Company's shares are solely to write off accumulated losses and share discount of the Company which will not effect the number of the Company's shares, the Company, therefore, will not adjust the rights of U-W1 Warrants and U-W4 Warrants.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

(Ms. Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858www.ucity.co.th

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 12:44:07 UTC
