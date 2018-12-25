U City pcl : No Right Adjustment of U-W4

(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 047/2018

December 25, 2018

Subject:No rights adjustment of the Warrant to Purchase Ordinary Shares of U City Public Company Limited

Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company"), held on October 12, 2018, had approved the reduction of the Company's registered capital from THB 1,403,129,722,900 to THB 44,900,151,132.80 and the reduction of the paid-up capital from THB 935,429,212,200 to THB 29,933,734,790.40 by reducing the par value of the Company's shares, from the existing par value of THB 100 per share to THB 3.20 per share with details as follows:

Details Unit Before capital reduction After capital reduction Par value THB 100 3.20 Registered capital THB 1,403,129,722,900 44,900,151,132.80 - No. of shares Share 14,031,297,229 14,031,297,229 Paid-up capital THB 935,429,212,200 29,933,734,790.40 - No. of shares Share 9,354,292,122 9,354,292,122 Share discount THB 895,601,145,272.13 0 Accumulated loss THB 9,919,979,00.599 24,747,207.53 Legal reserve THB 0 0 Capital surplus THB 0 0 Other components of shareholders' equity THB 10,379,055.27 10,379,055.27 Shareholders' equity THB 29,919,366,638.14 29,919,366,638.14

In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that the abovementioned reduction of the Company's registered capital and the paid-up capital will not trigger the rights adjustment conditions under the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 1 (the "U-W1 Warrants") and the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 4 (the "U-W4 Warrants"). Since the purposes of this capital reduction by way of reducing the par value of the Company's shares are solely to write off accumulated losses and share discount of the Company which will not effect the number of the Company's shares, the Company, therefore, will not adjust the rights of U-W1 Warrants and U-W4 Warrants.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

(Ms. Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

