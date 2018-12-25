U City pcl : No Right Adjustment of U-W4

(-Translation-)
Ref No. U.SET 047/2018
December 25, 2018
Subject:No rights adjustment of the Warrant to Purchase Ordinary Shares of U City Public Company Limited
Attention: President Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 of U City Public Company Limited (the "Company"), held on October 12, 2018, had approved the reduction of the Company's registered capital from THB 1,403,129,722,900 to THB 44,900,151,132.80 and the reduction of the paid-up capital from THB 935,429,212,200 to THB 29,933,734,790.40 by reducing the par value of the Company's shares, from the existing par value of THB 100 per share to THB 3.20 per share with details as follows:
|
Details
|
Unit
|
Before capital reduction
|
After capital reduction
|
Par value
|
THB
|
100
|
3.20
|
Registered capital
|
THB
|
1,403,129,722,900
|
44,900,151,132.80
|
-
No. of shares
|
Share
|
14,031,297,229
|
14,031,297,229
|
Paid-up capital
|
THB
|
935,429,212,200
|
29,933,734,790.40
|
-
No. of shares
|
Share
|
9,354,292,122
|
9,354,292,122
|
Share discount
|
THB
|
895,601,145,272.13
|
0
|
Accumulated loss
|
THB
|
9,919,979,00.599
|
24,747,207.53
|
Legal reserve
|
THB
|
0
|
0
|
Capital surplus
|
THB
|
0
|
0
|
Other components of shareholders' equity
|
THB
|
10,379,055.27
|
10,379,055.27
|
Shareholders' equity
|
THB
|
29,919,366,638.14
|
29,919,366,638.14
In this regard, the Company would like to inform you that the abovementioned reduction of the Company's registered capital and the paid-up capital will not trigger the rights adjustment conditions under the Terms and Conditions Governing the Rights and Obligations of the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 1 (the "U-W1 Warrants") and the Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of the Company No. 4 (the "U-W4 Warrants"). Since the purposes of this capital reduction by way of reducing the par value of the Company's shares are solely to write off accumulated losses and share discount of the Company which will not effect the number of the Company's shares, the Company, therefore, will not adjust the rights of U-W1 Warrants and U-W4 Warrants.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
U City Public Company Limited
(Ms. Piyaporn Phanachet)
Director and Chief Executive Officer
