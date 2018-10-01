U City pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1 (F53-5) (The 8th Exercise)

Headline: Security Symbol:
Report on the results of the Exercise of U-W1 (F53-5) (The 8th Exercise)
U
Announcement Details
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Name of Company U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 01-Oct-2018
Report on the results of the exercise of warrants as follows
Number of
Number ofName of warrant
exercised warrants unexercised
(units)
warrants (units)Ratio (Warrant : shares)Exercise Price Exercise (baht/share) DateNumber of shares derived from exercised warrants (shares)
Number of remaining shares reserved (shares)
Warrant of U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 1(U-W1)
0
180,628,313,882
1.00 : 1.00
0.06
28-Sep-2018
0
180,628,313,882
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)
0
|
Signature ________________________________
|
Signature ________________________________
|
(Mr.Kong Chi Keung)
|
(Miss Piyaporn Phanachet)
|
Director
|
Director and Chief Executive Officer
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
|
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
U City pcl published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:02 UTC