U City pcl : Setting up a new subsidiary in Romania

U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that on May 23, 2019 the Company formed a new subsidiary in Romania to be in line with the shareholding restructure plan of the Company's subsidiaries which operated hotel business in Europe. The details of which are as follows:

6. Mr. Martin Ijkema Connected Nature: This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551

Hence, according to the Company's latest reviewed consolidated financial statement ended March 31, 2019, the total transaction size of the investment in this new subsidiary based on the total value of consideration paid criteria, is equivalent to 0.00063 percent of the Company's total assets, which does not fall within criteria under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor.20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (as amended), and does not fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets, B.E. 2547 (as amended). Reference is made to the foreign exchange rate of RON currency in comparison with Baht currency according to the Notification of the Bank of Thailand as of May 23, 2019, of which RON 1 is equivalent to Baht 7.48. Hence, during the past 6 months, the Company and its subsidiaries have acquired other assets in the amount of approximately Baht 1,190,592,278.78, representing the total transaction size of 2.2003 percent as disclosed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

U City Public Company Limited

(Miss Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director and Chief Executive Officer