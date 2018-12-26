U City pcl : The registration of capital reduction and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company with the Ministry of Commerce

(-Translation-)

Ref No. U.SET 048/2018

December 26, 2018

Re:The registration of capital reduction and the amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company with the Ministry of Commerce

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

U City Public Company Limited (the "Company") held the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2018 on October 12, 2018 in which the meeting approved significant matters as follows:

1. Approved the reduction of the Company's registered capital of THB 1,358,229,571,767.20 from THB 1,403,129,722,900 to THB 44,900,151,132.80 and the reduction of the Company's paid-up capital of THB 905,495,477,409.60 from THB 935,429,212,200 to THB 29,933,734,790.40 by reducing the par value of the Company's shares, from the existing par value of THB 100 per share to THB 3.20 per share.

2. Approve the amendment to Clause 4.of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be in line with the reduction of the registered capital and paid-up capital by adopting the following wordings.

"Clause 4.

Registered capitalTHB 44,900,151,132.80

(Forty four billion nine hundred million one hundred fifty one thousand one hundred thirty two THB eighty Satang)

Divided into

14,031,297,229 Shares

(fourteen billion thirty one million two hundred ninety seven thousand two hundred twenty nine shares)

Par value per share Divided into: Ordinary sharesTHB 3.20

(Three THB twenty Satang)

10,290,722,067 Shares

(Ten billion two hundred ninety million seven hundred twenty two thousand sixty seven shares)

Preferred shares

3,740,575,162 Shares

(Three billion seven hundred forty million five hundred seventy five thousand one hundred sixty two shares)"

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858www.ucity.co.th

The Company would like to inform you that such reduction of the Company's registered capital and paid-up capital constitute as capital reduction under Section 141 of the Public Company Act B.E. 2535 (1992) (as amended) (the "Public Company Act") which stipulates that the Company shall in writing notify the creditors of the resolution for the reduction of capital within 14 days from the date on which the meeting of shareholders passes such resolution and shall specify in the notification that any objection thereto shall be submitted within two months from the date on which the creditors receive the notice of such resolution. The company shall also have the notice of such resolution published in a newspaper within the above-mentioned 14 days period. If an objection is raised, the company shall not reduce its capital, unless it has paid its debts or given security for the debts.

In this regard, the Company had published the notice of capital reduction and notified in writing to the creditors on October 16, 2018 where the last creditor received such notification on October 25, 2018. In this regard, the objection submission period which is within two months from the date on which the creditors received the notice of such resolution is now due and no creditors submitted their objection to the Company's capital reduction.

Therefore, the Company have duly registered the reduction of the Company's registered capital and paid-up capital with the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce on December 26, 2018.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

U City Public Company Limited

_____________________________________

(Ms. Piyaporn Phanachet)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

U City Public Company Limited (Registration No. 0107537000459)

21 TST Tower Soi Choei Phuang, Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Chomphon, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand

T: +66.2273.8838 F: +66.2273.8858www.ucity.co.th