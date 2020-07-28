U & I Financial Corp. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Continues Growth with PPP Loans

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported second quarter net income of $1.5 million or $0.26 per share, as compared to $1.4 million or $0.26 per share for the same quarter of 2019, despite $300 thousand in higher Provision for Loan and Lease Losses expense. For the year, net income exceeded $2.8 million or $0.51 per share, increasing by $150 thousand or $0.02 per share from the same period last year, despite $550 thousand in higher Provision for Loan and Lease Losses expense.

As of June 30, 2020, total assets ended at $380.4 million, increasing by $57.2 million or 17.7% from the year earlier period of $323.2 million. Net loans reached $281.5 million, increasing by $63.9 million or 29.4% from the year earlier period of $217.6 million. During this quarter, the Bank funded 391 PPP loans, totaling $41.4 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $48.8 million or 18.5% to $313.4 million from the year earlier period of $264.6 million.

“We had another solid quarter, despite the continuing operational and financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, “Fortunately, due to our swift pandemic responses taken early on, we were able to operate safely with minimal disruptions. On the financial side, I am very proud of our staff for their accomplishments in generating the PPP loans, which helped drive much of the growth this quarter. Although our nonperforming assets ratio remained relatively unchanged, we significantly increased our provision for loan losses for the second quarter in a row, due to the continued economic uncertainties. All in all, despite further challenges looming ahead, due to the dedication of our capable staff and astute guidance from our board, we believe that we have built a strong foundation to continuously deliver favorable returns to our shareholders.”

2020 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 17.7% to $380.4 million as compared to $323.2 million a year ago.

Net loans grew 29.4% to $281.5 million as compared to $217.6 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 18.5% to $313.4 million as compared to $264.6 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 5.6% to $2.8 million as compared to $2.7 million one year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.26% as compared to 4.15% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.0 million as compared to $1.3 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 10.95% as compared to 12.06% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.59% as compared to 1.75% a year ago.

The Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.43% as compared to 1.14% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.22% as compared to 0.14% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 54.60% as compared to 56.83% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Jun-20 Mar-20 Jun-19 Jun-20 Jun-19 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 4,576 $ 3,919 $ 3,967 $ 8,495 $ 7,818 Interest Expense 469 904 942 1,373 1,841 Net Interest Income 4,107 3,015 3,025 7,122 5,977 Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 400 300 100 700 150 Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 151 871 690 1,022 1,257 Gain on Sale of Securities - 78 151 78 151 Other Non-interest Income 293 267 233 560 423 Non-interest Income 444 1,216 1,074 1,660 1,831 Salaries & Benefits 1,576 1,617 1,410 3,193 2,890 Occupancy Expense 170 167 154 337 321 Other Expense 609 613 657 1,222 1,184 Non-interest Expense 2,355 2,397 2,221 4,752 4,395 Net Income before Income Taxes 1,796 1,534 1,778 3,330 3,263 Income Taxes 342 166 350 508 591 Net Income/(Loss) 1,454 1,368 1,428 $ 2,822 $ 2,672 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,573 5,573 5,568 5,573 5,568 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Jun-20 Mar-20 Variance Jun-19 Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Qtr End Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 13,319 $ 38,101 ($ 24,782 ) $ 40,359 ($ 27,040 ) Investments 58,625 54,810 3,815 46,835 11,790 Loans Held For Sale 7,577 1,774 5,803 - 7,577 Gross Loans 284,999 243,505 41,494 220,077 64,922 Reserve for Loan Losses (3,495 ) (3,086 ) (409 ) (2,504 ) (991 ) Net Loans 281,504 242,193 39,311 217,573 63,931 Fixed Assets 5,976 6,105 (129 ) 6,423 (447 ) Other Assets 13,399 12,686 713 11,979 1,420 Total Assets $ 380,400 $ 353,895 $ 26,505 $ 323,169 $ 57,231 Checking 68,711 49,018 19,693 45,303 23,408 NOW 9,284 11,786 (2,502 ) 9,540 (256 ) Money Market 111,710 154,079 (42,369 ) 95,098 16,612 Savings 10,349 8,797 1,552 8,489 1,860 Certificates of Deposit 113,375 68,962 44,413 106,152 7,223 Total Deposits 313,429 292,642 20,787 264,582 48,847 Borrowed Funds 11,200 8,000 3,200 10,000 1,200 Other Liabilities 1,271 1,370 (99 ) 1,630 (359 ) Total Liabilities 325,900 302,012 23,888 276,212 49,688 Shareholders' Equity 54,500 51,883 2,617 46,957 7,543 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 380,400 $ 353,895 $ 26,505 $ 323,169 $ 57,231 Financial Ratios Jun-20 Mar-20 Jun-19 Jun-20 Jun-19 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.84 % 1.59 % 1.75 % Return on Average Equity 11.08 % 10.76 % 12.54 % 10.95 % 12.06 % Net Interest Margin 4.65 % 3.77 % 4.15 % 4.26 % 4.15 % Efficiency Ratio 51.75 % 57.74 % 55.14 % 54.60 % 56.83 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.28 % 15.10 % 15.01 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 18.82 % 18.48 % 18.53 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.82 % 18.48 % 18.53 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.07 % 19.59 % 19.52 % Book Value per Share $9.78 $9.31 $8.43 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) ($10 ) ($10 ) ($17 ) Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.14 % Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans 1.43 % 1.27 % 1.14 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.14 %

