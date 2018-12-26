Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U & I Financial Corp. : Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:01pm CET

One of WA State’s Highest Performing Banks Trades on Top OTC Market Tier

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, began trading today on the OTCQX Best Market.

“Since the Bank’s inception in 2006, we have solidified our place in the market and have executed on our core strengths. Our performance in 2018 has been stellar, and we look forward to many more years of success. By joining OTCQX, OTC Markets Group’s premium market, we seek not only to provide our existing shareholders with enhanced liquidity and transparency, but also reach new partners willing to hear our story,” said Peter Park, President and CEO of U & I Financial Corp.

Based in Lynnwood, Washington, UniBank is one of the highest performing banks in the state in terms of return on assets. The Bank operates four branches in the Seattle metropolitan area, serving small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Additional information can be found on its website at www.unibankusa.com.

Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company will continue to publish quarterly and annual financial results through press releases and on its website. Detailed quarterly financial results of UniBank are available on the website of its primary regulator, the FDIC (www.fdic.gov).

Sponsorship and professional guidance on the OTCQX requirements were provided by D.A. Davidson & Co.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and reflects industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pCANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pADAMANT DRI PROCESSING & MINERALS GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes in Control or Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pFISION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pULTRA PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pYUMMIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:23pPEGASYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pOil surges 8 percent after steep slide; growth fears still weigh
RE
04:21pARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
4Global stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.