U & I Financial Corp. : Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

One of WA State’s Highest Performing Banks Trades on Top OTC Market Tier

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, began trading today on the OTCQX Best Market.

“Since the Bank’s inception in 2006, we have solidified our place in the market and have executed on our core strengths. Our performance in 2018 has been stellar, and we look forward to many more years of success. By joining OTCQX, OTC Markets Group’s premium market, we seek not only to provide our existing shareholders with enhanced liquidity and transparency, but also reach new partners willing to hear our story,” said Peter Park, President and CEO of U & I Financial Corp.

Based in Lynnwood, Washington, UniBank is one of the highest performing banks in the state in terms of return on assets. The Bank operates four branches in the Seattle metropolitan area, serving small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Additional information can be found on its website at www.unibankusa.com.

Investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company will continue to publish quarterly and annual financial results through press releases and on its website. Detailed quarterly financial results of UniBank are available on the website of its primary regulator, the FDIC (www.fdic.gov).

Sponsorship and professional guidance on the OTCQX requirements were provided by D.A. Davidson & Co.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and reflects industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

