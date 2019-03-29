U.K. Companies Say New Electronic Tax Reporting Rules Add to Brexit Burden

By Nina Trentmann

U.K. companies must file value-added tax documents electronically and keep digital records related to the tax starting Monday, a policy shift that is challenging some executives amid the recent focus on Britain's planned departure from the European Union.

HM Revenue & Customs's Making Tax Digital initiative has been in the works since 2015, and comes into effect April 1. The rules change how companies report value-added tax information to the U.K. tax authorities.

"The timing could not be worse," said Mike Cherry, chairman of the British Federation of Small Businesses.

Companies across the U.K. have been grappling with the challenge of preparing for a potential no-deal Brexit, in which the U.K. leaves the EU without a trade accord with the bloc. The deadline for Brexit was previously set for March 29, but has now been delayed until April 12 and could be postponed even further. Prime Minister Theresa May lost a third vote on her proposed Brexit deal on Friday, prolonging the uncertainty.

Upgrades to technology systems required to comply with the new tax rules have cost some firms thousands of pounds, according to the British Chambers of Commerce. "It is another factor adding to the cost pressure on British businesses and their cash flows," said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the business association.

Companies' budgets already have been strained because of the need to prepare for a potential no-deal Brexit, said Mr. Thiru. The BCC hasn't quantified how much U.K. companies spent on preparing for Brexit.

"Everyone is looking toward the tax department for clarity," said Ronnie Bassett, a tax specialist at Square Enix Ltd., a videogame publisher based in London. The company invested in new tax software to comply with the digital tax reporting rules and considers itself ready for the coming changes, Mr. Bassett said.

"But we might have to switch our systems again in case of a no-deal Brexit, and the timing [of the new digital tax rules] makes it very difficult," he said.

A no-deal Brexit scenario would force Britain and the EU to switch to World Trade Organization rules, which include tariffs ranging from 4% to around 40%.

Small and medium-size businesses are expected to struggle with the complexity of the work required to comply with the new digital value-added tax reporting system. The initiative will apply to around 1.2 million U.K. companies, according to HMRC. Still, the smallest firms -- those below the VAT-threshold of GBP85,000 ($111,117) in annual revenue -- won't be required to comply with the new tax-reporting rules.

HMRC has been trying to soften the blow for companies by stating it won't penalize businesses that try to comply with the new rules during the first year. The tax authority will be pursuing a very "light touch approach," a spokesman said. The first VAT returns for most businesses under the new system won't be due until August, the spokesman added.

He declined to comment on when income and corporation tax would have to comply with the new rules.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com