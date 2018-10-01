U.K. Consumer Borrowing Rose in August

By David Hodari

LONDON--Consumer borrowing on U.K. credit cards increased in August, figures showed Monday, suggesting another month of growth in Britons' spending.

Bank of England data showed borrowing on credit cards and other unsecured forms of lending rose to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.43 billion) from GBP0.8 billion in July, although undershot the GBP1.4 billion forecast by economists polled by the Wall Street Journal.

British consumer borrowing climbed, too, with banks lending GBP4 billion to consumers in August, net of repayments, up from GBP3.8 billion in July, in a further signal of steady growth in household spending.

The number of new home loans approved by lenders in August also rose slightly compared with July, to 66,440.

That increase in new mortgages may have come as investors attempted to complete any housing purchases in the run-up to the Bank of England's widely expected announcement of its decision to lift its benchmark interest rate to 0.75% from 0.5%.

