U.K. Consumer Confidence Edges Up But Still at Record Low Levels

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom edged up fractionally at the end of April having previously hit its lowest level in over a decade amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from GfK showed Friday.

GfK's consumer confidence barometer stood at minus 33 at the end of April, an increase of one point compared to the reading two weeks earlier, the lowest level over the last decade. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected the barometer to reach a new historic record low of minus 40.

Despite the one-point improvement in the report, consumer confidence in the country is still severely depressed, said Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director in prepared remarks.

Among the five subindexes that form the barometer, three of them increased, one decreased and one remained unchanged.

"We are recording small improvements in our personal finances and the wider economic picture for the next 12 months, key indicators when gauging optimism for our path to recovery," Mr. Staton said.

The other subindex which registered an increase was the major purchase index, a possible indication of pent-up demand once businesses reopen, he said. A subindex gauging consumer's views on their personal financial situation over last year remained unchanged while one gauging perceptions of the general economic situation in the last 12 months worsened, the data showed.

The surveys for the measurement were conducted between April 20 and 26 among a sample of 2,000 individuals. GfK's barometer is usually published monthly, but since March an extra interim report has been released to evaluate the impact of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown on consumer confidence. The next release is expected on Thursday, May 28.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com