Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.K. Consumer Confidence Edges Up But Still at Record Low Levels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 07:15am BST

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom edged up fractionally at the end of April having previously hit its lowest level in over a decade amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from GfK showed Friday.

GfK's consumer confidence barometer stood at minus 33 at the end of April, an increase of one point compared to the reading two weeks earlier, the lowest level over the last decade. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected the barometer to reach a new historic record low of minus 40.

Despite the one-point improvement in the report, consumer confidence in the country is still severely depressed, said Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director in prepared remarks.

Among the five subindexes that form the barometer, three of them increased, one decreased and one remained unchanged.

"We are recording small improvements in our personal finances and the wider economic picture for the next 12 months, key indicators when gauging optimism for our path to recovery," Mr. Staton said.

The other subindex which registered an increase was the major purchase index, a possible indication of pent-up demand once businesses reopen, he said. A subindex gauging consumer's views on their personal financial situation over last year remained unchanged while one gauging perceptions of the general economic situation in the last 12 months worsened, the data showed.

The surveys for the measurement were conducted between April 20 and 26 among a sample of 2,000 individuals. GfK's barometer is usually published monthly, but since March an extra interim report has been released to evaluate the impact of the U.K.'s coronavirus lockdown on consumer confidence. The next release is expected on Thursday, May 28.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36aGerman exports plunge in March as coronavirus crisis hits demand
RE
02:32aJapan eyes another stimulus package as pandemic crushes economy
RE
02:18aGreen hydrogen's time has come, say advocates eying post-pandemic world
RE
02:15aU.K. Consumer Confidence Edges Up But Still at Record Low Levels
DJ
02:10aShanghai Disneyland tickets sell out as park prepares to re-open
RE
01:54aGLOBALDATA : China to spearhead Asian refinery hydrocracking units' capacity growth by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
01:51aPandemic sets Japan on course for deep recession as spending, services plunge
RE
01:41aOil rises as coronavirus curbs ease, setting stage for demand boost
RE
01:30aAustralia puts off bank enquiry overhaul, citing virus response
RE
01:28aU.S. drillers expected to slash oil and gas rigs to lowest ever
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
2SAFRAN : SAFRAN : Aerospace firm Safran cuts 3,000 workers in Mexico as coronavirus hits demand
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 35% on COVID-19 provisions
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
5SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group