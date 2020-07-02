U.K. Consumer Confidence Ticked Up at End of June With Reopening of Shops

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Consumer confidence in the U.K. edged up slightly at the end of June as non-essential shops resumed business, data from GfK showed Friday.

The GfK consumer confidence barometer climbed to minus 27 at the end of June, from minus 30 registered two weeks earlier. Economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires had expected the barometer to be unchanged at minus 30.

Although still at depressed levels, Britons' confidence has improved nine points since the end of May, which marked the nadir of the coronavirus crisis so far.

"Despite the backdrop of dire warnings about the state of the economy, large-scale job losses, the end of furlough with the prospect of further unemployment, and a possible second wave of Covid-19, consumers appear to be slightly more confident as lockdown loosens across parts of the U.K.," Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said in prepared remarks.

The second consecutive uptick in the barometer was led by a seven-points increase of the major purchase index, which gauges demand among shoppers. That could bode well for Saturday, when pubs, restaurants, cafes, hotels and other entertainment venues will open for the first time in the country since mid-March.

The assessment of the general economic situation over the next twelve months also improved significantly, while the outlook regarding respondents' personal financial situation also increased, albeit at a slower pace. The only subindex which fell compared with two weeks earlier was the one concerning the general economic situation over the last year.

In spite of recent improvements, the overall consumer confidence barometer is still well below pre-pandemic levels in early March, when it stood at minus 9.

"Economic headwinds could easily blow any recovery off-course with confidence remaining fragile and volatile amid few signs of stability," Mr. Staton said.

The survey was carried out among a sample of 2,000 individuals between June 18 and 26, days after some non-essential businesses were able to open again.

GfK's barometer is usually published monthly but, since March, the report has been released at fortnightly intervals to evaluate the impact of the U.K.'s coronavirus crisis on consumer confidence. The next release is expected on July 24.

