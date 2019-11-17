Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:15pm EST

By Will Horner

The U.K. property market saw the largest fall in new sellers in more than a decade in November, as a looming election, Brexit uncertainty and a seasonal drop in house prices deterred people from putting property up for sale.

New properties coming to market fell by 14.9% compared with November 2018, according to data published Monday by online estate agency Rightmove. That was the largest year-on-year drop since August 2009 and came as property prices fell by 1.3% compared with the previous month, according to Rightmove's House Price Index.

With November being marked by continued political wrangling over Brexit and the start of campaigning for a December general election, many people were waiting for the uncertainty to pass before selling their homes, said Rightmove's director Miles Shipside.

"Elections normally dampen activity as uncertainty causes a degree of hesitation. But this one is being called to try to break the deadlock after three years of uncertainty," he said referring to the nation's stalled departure from the European Union. "A more certain outlook, whatever it may be, would be a welcome change for those who are contemplating moving," he added.

The number of agreed sales remained resilient, declining just 2.9% in November, Rightmove said. That suggested some were taking advantage of the drop in prices to find a cheap buy, said Glynis Frew, CEO of Hunters Property PLC, a U.K. estate agent.

"There are many shrewd buyers who have been wise enough to bide their time and capitalize on the political uncertainty which, alongside the inevitable seasonal dip, offers a real opportunity for them snap up a winter bargain," she said.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUNTERS PROPERTY PLC 0.00% 53 Delayed Quote.39.47%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -0.03% 593.8 Delayed Quote.37.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit
PU
08:24pOil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:15pWARRUMBUNGLE SHIRE COUNCIL : Christmas Kerbside Hard Waste Collection
PU
08:00pRESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
08:00pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Fuel group implements additional fuel quality checks under enforcement agreement with Department
PU
07:57pAsia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed, ECB events
RE
07:53pSingapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October
DJ
07:38pSingapore exports shrink for eighth month, miss estimates
RE
07:34pCurrencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
RE
07:30pMaduro says 'thank God' for dollarisation in Venezuela
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
2Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals
4NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
5ARIUL FISH LLC : of Korea Launches Fish Product 'Golden Tongue Sole' Great for Health in Autumn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group