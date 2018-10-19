Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.K. Government Borrowing Hits 11-Year Low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:56am CEST

By Paul Hannon

The U.K. government's borrowing touched an 11-year low in September, leaving Britain on track to meet its target for the year.

The Office for National Statistics Friday said the government spent 4.1 billion pounds ($5.36 billion) more than it received in taxes and other revenues during September, down from GBP4.9 billion in the same month last year.

That was the smallest deficit for September since 2007, the year before the U.K. was caught up in the global financial crisis, which led to a surge in borrowing as tax receipts fell and the cost of supporting an increased number of jobless workers soared.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week had expected the September deficit to come in at GBP5.2 billion.

For the six months of the fiscal year to date, borrowing totaled GBP19.9 billion, the lowest figure in 16 years and GBP10.7 billion less than in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

The ONS said the public sector net cash requirement was GBP17.2 billion in September, up from GBP13.5 billion in the same month last year.

The government hopes to keep its borrowing to GBP37.1 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2019. It has been trying to narrow the budget deficit since 2010 through a combination of spending cuts and tax rises, but that has proved to be a more difficult, lenghtier process than expected.

U.K. Treasury Chief Philip Hammond is on Oct. 29 due to outline his budget for the fiscal year starting in April 2019.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aChina's regulators rush to rally market confidence, boosting shares
RE
11:38aDEPARTMENT OF JOBS AND INNOVATION OF I : Ministers Humphreys and Breen welcome signature of EU-Singapore Free Trade and Investment Protection Agreements
PU
11:35aChina moves to lift confidence as economic growth hits weakest pace since 2009
RE
11:34aOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
11:33aICOP S P A : DIRECT PIPE drilling in tough ground condition
PU
11:33aSHANGHAI FUTURES EXCHANGE : Announcement of Shanghai International Energy Exchange on Market Makers for Crude Oil Futures
PU
11:29aOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
11:28aChina moves to lift confidence as economic growth hits weakest pace since 2009
RE
11:28aCARGILL : Meet the cowboy robot that’s making cattle herding safer
PU
11:17aEurope, Asia show commitment to free trade - Merkel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Draws Fire on 'Pivot to Video'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.