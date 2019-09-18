Log in
U.K. Inflation Cooled in August

09/18/2019 | 04:48am EDT

By Jason Douglas

LONDON--Inflation in the U.K. cooled sharply in August, a slide driven by tumbling prices for computer games over the summer.

The slowdown may be shortlived. Economists expect a fall in sterling and higher oil prices following an attack on a key refinery in Saudi Arabia to push up consumer prices in the coming months.

Annual inflation in the U.K. slowed to 1.7% in August, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, the slowest rate of price growth since December 2016. Consumer prices rose 2.1% on the year in July.

The slowdown was fueled by a 5% decline in computer game prices between July and August and smaller rises in clothing prices compared with a year earlier.

The Bank of England has signaled it expects to nudge up interest rates two or three times in the next couple of years to keep a lid on inflation, assuming the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com

