U.K. Inflation Ticked Up in July

LONDON--Annual inflation in the U.K. accelerated in July, driven by higher prices for clothes and computer games.

The figures reinforce the Bank of England's view that interest rates will need to rise to keep price growth in check--provided the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Consumer prices rose 2.1% on the year in July, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, a faster rate of growth than in June, when prices increased an annual 2%. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected annual inflation to slow to 1.9%.

British households can expect further price increases in the months ahead following a slide in the pound over the summer. A falling currency pushes up import prices. Sterling has declined 6.5% against the dollar over the past three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the U.K. will exit the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a withdrawal agreement to smooth its departure, a stance that has unnerved investors, who believe such a no-deal Brexit would damage the economy.

Already in July, sterling's weakness contributed to a pickup in raw materials costs faced by companies, the ONS said. Firms' input costs rose 1.3% on the year, up from 0.3% in June.

Prices charged by companies at the factory gate also rose, increasing 1.8% on the year, another sign of gathering inflationary pressure in the wider economy.

