U.K. Lawmakers Vote Against Leaving EU Without a Deal -- Update

By Stephen Fidler and Jason Douglas

LONDON -- British lawmakers on Wednesday unexpectedly ruled out a no-deal exit from the European Union, throwing Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy into further confusion.

The surprise decision likely eliminates the prospect of a chaotic U.K. departure from the bloc that many businesses have depicted as a worst-case scenario for the country's economy. It came a day after Parliament resoundingly rejected for a second time the deal the prime minister negotiated with the EU laying out conditions for the country's orderly separation from its biggest trading partner.

Mrs. May said that despite Wednesday's vote, under U.K. and EU law the U.K. will still leave the EU without a deal on March 29 unless Parliament figures out what it wants.

"The onus is now on every one of us in this House to find out what that is," she said.

"In the last 24 hours Parliament has now rejected both her deal and no deal," Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party. "Parliament must now take control of the situation."

After Tuesday's defeat, Mrs. May said she would put a vote before Parliament over whether to rule out a no-deal exit on March 29, when the U.K. is currently scheduled to leave the EU. That would have postponed -- but not eliminated -- the possibility that the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal.

But lawmakers seized on an amendment to Mrs. May's proposal in an effort to rule out altogether the prospect of a no-deal exit, and passed it by 312 votes to 308. The amendment's original Conservative sponsor had withdrawn it after the government ordered its rank-and-file lawmakers to oppose it. But the measure was picked up by a cosignatory from the main opposition Labour Party and the vote was allowed.

A final vote showed an even bigger majority of 321 votes to 278 against a no-deal exit.

The pound rose against the dollar after the surprising vote result, as investors sensed that the chance of a disruptive Brexit on March 29 have lessened. The pound was up as much as 1.5% on the day, with one pound buying $1.327. That is still weaker than where it traded as recently as Feb. 28.

While the vote makes it much less likely that Britain will leave the bloc without a departure agreement, technically that outcome can't yet be entirely ruled out. Other EU countries must first agree to delay Britain's departure beyond March 29, and then a deal must be reached and ratified before whatever new deadline is set.

Curiously, in the short term, the vote may force some anti-EU hard-liners to fall in behind Mrs. May's deal, which she will almost certainly again bring to a vote in coming weeks. That is because the longer Britain's departure date is delayed, the more likely lawmakers are to force through an exit agreement with much closer ties to the EU than Mrs. May has envisioned -- or even set up a second referendum on Brexit.

Lawmakers will now likely vote on Thursday in favor of a further proposal to request a delay in Britain's scheduled exit date beyond March 29. That would require the unanimous approval of the other 27 EU governments.

Other member states are likely to agree to an extension during a summit in Brussels that starts on Thursday of next week. However, it isn't clear what length of extension they would prefer and whether conditions would be imposed.

If a further vote on her deal fails, a longer delay now becomes much more likely. That could allow Parliament to force her into negotiating much closer ties to the bloc than the government wants, or even into providing the opportunity for a second referendum.

Earlier Wednesday , the government underlined that a no-deal Brexit was still in the cards by unveiling the tariff schedule the U.K. would apply temporarily to all imported goods in case of a sudden break from the EU.

In a proposal aimed at easing the pain for consumers, the U.K. trade ministry on Wednesday said it would eliminate tariffs on almost 90% of goods imported into the U.K. by value. But it also proposed tariffs protecting sensitive British industries, including car and ceramics manufacturers and meat producers, after which consumer prices would likely rise.

Currently, all goods from the EU enter the U.K. tariff-free, while goods from outside the EU carry a range of tariffs determined by the bloc.

The U.K. also said that in a no-deal scenario, it wouldn't impose any checks or duties on goods imported into Northern Ireland, part of the U.K., over the politically sensitive border from the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

Treasury chief Philip Hammond, a close ally of Mrs. May, highlighted the potential economic benefits of a smooth and orderly exit in a regular budget update to Parliament Wednesday, saying the U.K. would experience a "deal dividend" that would spur growth and boost tax receipts.

"Last night's vote leaves a cloud of uncertainty hanging over our economy. And our most urgent task in this House is to lift that uncertainty," he said.

Write to Stephen Fidler at stephen.fidler@wsj.com and Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com