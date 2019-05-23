Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.K. Regulator Plans to Increase Oversight of Audit, Accounting Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

A U.K. regulator announced a flurry of actions aimed at improving the quality of audit and financial reporting in Britain following a number of high-profile corporate collapses.

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council, the country's watchdog for audit and accounting, on Thursday said it plans to increase the number of reviews and investigations it conducts, hire more staff and raise its budget.

The changes come amid increased scrutiny from other regulators and lawmakers over the quality of audit and accounting services in the U.K.

The Competition and Markets Authority, the country's competition regulator, in April recommended the "Big Four" auditing firms -- Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP -- should operationally split their audit and consulting businesses. Those recommendations echoed earlier calls from a parliamentary committee to legally separate the audit and consulting businesses of the Big Four.

The U.K. government has yet to respond to these proposals.

U.K. Business Secretary Greg Clark in March announced plans to fold the FRC into a new oversight body with extended powers, called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority. This would require new legislation and the FRC will continue its work unchanged for now, a spokesman for the FRC said.

"The FRC's Plan sets out a clear pathway towards the establishment of an enhanced authority, with stronger powers and greater resources, as quickly and effectively as possible," FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said in an email.

The FRC, under its new expanded remit, intends to scrutinize audit firms in areas such as leadership and governance, behavior, risk management and control. This includes closer monitoring of appraisals, remuneration and promotions at large U.K. audit firms.

The regulator also plans to inspect the quality of more audits, specifically in critical sectors such as financial services, retail and construction, and expand the review of overseas audits. The number of audit quality reviews rose to 160 in the most recent fiscal year, up from 126 four years earlier. Reports on audit inspections will be anonymized, the watchdog said.

On the corporate side, the regulator will broaden its review of annual reports and of financial and nonfinancial reporting practices, and more closely scrutinize corporate governance. "We aim to challenge existing thinking about corporate reporting and consider how companies could better meet the information needs of shareholders and other stakeholders, " the regulator said in a statement.

The FRC said its budget will increase to GBP37.8 million ($48 million) in the next fiscal year, up 4% from the prior year. A bigger budget will enable the regulator, which sets its own spending limits, to grow its enforcement team, adding 80 people to its existing workforce of around 200.

Some of the new staff will work on assessing and registering auditors of U.K.-listed entities that are based in the European Union, the FRC said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pGlobal tech companies shun Huawei after U.S. ban
RE
02:25pU.S.'s Pompeo says Huawei CEO lying over ties to China government - CNBC
RE
02:22pMusk's leaked email shows Tesla to make record deliveries in second quarter
RE
02:06pTrump administration announces $16 billion farm aid plan to offset trade war losses
RE
01:59pOil slumps 5%, U.S. crude at its cheapest since March
RE
01:50pU.K. Regulator Plans to Increase Oversight of Audit, Accounting Sector
DJ
01:41pU.S., China exchange barbs over Huawei as trade tensions flare
RE
01:35pAmerican Households Remain Financially Fragile Despite Booming Job Market -- Update
DJ
01:34pU.S. home sales, manufacturing stumble; job market resilient
RE
01:32pU.S. home sales, manufacturing stumble; job market resilient
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil slumps 5%, U.S. crude at its cheapest since March
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About