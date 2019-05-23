U.K. Regulator Plans to Increase Oversight of Audit, Accounting Sector

By Nina Trentmann

A U.K. regulator announced a flurry of actions aimed at improving the quality of audit and financial reporting in Britain following a number of high-profile corporate collapses.

The U.K. Financial Reporting Council, the country's watchdog for audit and accounting, on Thursday said it plans to increase the number of reviews and investigations it conducts, hire more staff and raise its budget.

The changes come amid increased scrutiny from other regulators and lawmakers over the quality of audit and accounting services in the U.K.

The Competition and Markets Authority, the country's competition regulator, in April recommended the "Big Four" auditing firms -- Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP -- should operationally split their audit and consulting businesses. Those recommendations echoed earlier calls from a parliamentary committee to legally separate the audit and consulting businesses of the Big Four.

The U.K. government has yet to respond to these proposals.

U.K. Business Secretary Greg Clark in March announced plans to fold the FRC into a new oversight body with extended powers, called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority. This would require new legislation and the FRC will continue its work unchanged for now, a spokesman for the FRC said.

"The FRC's Plan sets out a clear pathway towards the establishment of an enhanced authority, with stronger powers and greater resources, as quickly and effectively as possible," FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said in an email.

The FRC, under its new expanded remit, intends to scrutinize audit firms in areas such as leadership and governance, behavior, risk management and control. This includes closer monitoring of appraisals, remuneration and promotions at large U.K. audit firms.

The regulator also plans to inspect the quality of more audits, specifically in critical sectors such as financial services, retail and construction, and expand the review of overseas audits. The number of audit quality reviews rose to 160 in the most recent fiscal year, up from 126 four years earlier. Reports on audit inspections will be anonymized, the watchdog said.

On the corporate side, the regulator will broaden its review of annual reports and of financial and nonfinancial reporting practices, and more closely scrutinize corporate governance. "We aim to challenge existing thinking about corporate reporting and consider how companies could better meet the information needs of shareholders and other stakeholders, " the regulator said in a statement.

The FRC said its budget will increase to GBP37.8 million ($48 million) in the next fiscal year, up 4% from the prior year. A bigger budget will enable the regulator, which sets its own spending limits, to grow its enforcement team, adding 80 people to its existing workforce of around 200.

Some of the new staff will work on assessing and registering auditors of U.K.-listed entities that are based in the European Union, the FRC said.

