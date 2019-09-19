U.K. Retail Sales Were Sluggish in August

By Joe Wallace

LONDON--British retail sales grew modestly in August, another sign of weakness in the U.K. economy.

Although retail data can be volatile, the slowdown offers evidence of consumer caution against a backdrop of intensifying political uncertainty and global economic worries.

British consumers have powered the U.K.'s modest expansion since voters chose to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. A sustained pullback in spending would raise the chances of the overall economy falling into recession, after it contracted in the three months through June.

Retail sales grew 2.7% in August from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday, down from a rate of 3.4% in July and well below the recent peak of 6.7% in March. Sales fell 0.2% in August from July.

Online sales slipped after promotions by Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) prompted a jump in spending in July.

The figures come ahead of the Bank of England's monetary-policy decision later on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold and has said it intends to nudge borrowing costs higher in the coming years--if Brexit goes smoothly--to put a lid on inflation.

That stance puts the Bank out of kilter with other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, which cut rates for a second time this year on Wednesday in order to support growth in the U.S.

Uncertainty about the manner of the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU may be weighing on consumer confidence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the country out of the bloc with or without an agreement by the end of October. Members of Parliament have taken steps to try to bar a no-deal Brexit, which most economists say would damage the U.K. economy.

