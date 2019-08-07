U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

By Max Colchester and Anna Isaac

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government launched a charm offensive in Washington this week as it seeks to secure a trade deal with the U.S. quickly after Brexit.

With less than three months until the U.K. is set to leave the European Union, British cabinet ministers met with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a trade deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected from leaving the European trade zone.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met with President Trump on Wednesday, while Trade Secretary Liz Truss met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier in the week. "We are fast-tracking this deal so that businesses are able to take advantage of the golden opportunity to increase trade with the U.S.," said Ms. Truss on Tuesday.

There was no immediate U.S. comment.

British officials hope they can sign a deal with the U.S. soon after the U.K quits the EU on Oct. 31, covering some sectors, which could then be fleshed out in coming years. More contentious aspects could be returned to at a later date, the officials say.

Such a deal could be chalked as an early win for Britain as it resets its global trading ties after Brexit. In a statement, the British trade department said it wanted to negotiate an "ambitious trade deal with the U.S. as soon as possible."

But in reality the fate of such a deal is largely in U.S. hands. "It comes down to the question of what the U.S. is willing to settle for," said Stephen Adams a trade expert at Global Counsel. "If the U.S. was interested in a tariff-only deal, a basic free-trade agreement, then could you do that relatively quickly? Yes of course you could."

Such an arrangement could limit the U.S.'s ability to use such a trade deal to pry open access to other parts of the U.K. market, including government procurement, access to Britain's National Health Service and relaxing British agricultural standards.

A U.S. trade deal has long been trumpeted by Brexit supporters as a prize of quitting the EU. The U.S. accounts for 18.4% of all British exports, making America the country's single largest export market. But this is well below the more than 40% of British exports that are sold to the 27 countries in the EU.

The idea of a trade agreement has gained traction with the U.S. administration, with Mr. Trump touting during a visit to London earlier this year. A group of 44 U.S. senators recently signed a letter promoting such a deal. Furthermore, the U.S. has pushed narrow trade deals similar to the one U.K. officials envision. Japan is now negotiating a bilateral deal with the U.S.

Much depends on how the U.K. leaves the EU.

Mr. Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate a divorce deal with the EU. If he succeeds, the U.K. may be bound to EU rules as it eases away from the bloc over several years. That would impinge on the U.K.'s ability to sign a wide-ranging trade deal.

Or, if the EU demurs and the U.K. quits without a deal, as Mr. Johnson has threatened, the U.K. has already promised to temporarily cut its tariffs on most imports to zero, mainly to prevent prices on imports from rising. It is unclear what the incentive will be for the U.S. to agree a deal given those low tariffs.

Adding to the tension: The 54 members of the Friends of Ireland caucus in Congress has threatened to block a trade agreement if a "no deal" exit from the EU results threatens peace by leading to the reemergence of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The U.K. has already held six meetings with U.S. officials to lay the foundations of a trade a deal. However, under EU rules, the U.K. isn't allowed to sign one until it has formally left the bloc. The British government is considering ignoring this restriction, according to a people familiar with the matter, a strategy that would risk harming relations with the bloc.

Among the issues that the U.K. would like to advance is improved access to the U.S. for U.K. nationals, with a special visa scheme similar to the E3 visa granted to Australia, according to British officials. But there are numerous requests from the U.S. side, which may be tricky for the U.K. government to sell to Parliament.

British farmers worry about a flood of cheap U.S. food entering Britain, produced to lower standards. British voters also worry about U.S. pharmaceutical companies gaining leverage over drug pricing in the U.K.'s nationalized health service.

The U.K. could have a weak hand after leaving the EU, given the pressure the government is under to prove it can make Brexit a global success. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Tuesday that Mr. Johnson was "delusional" to think that the U.K. could extract a good deal from the U.S. straight after Brexit. The U.K. is now only the U.S.'s seventh largest goods trading partner, according to the U.S. Trade Representative, so the stakes are much lower for Washington.

After Brexit, Britain would have to move quickly. The U.S. Trade Promotion Authority, which allows trade deals to be fast-tracked through Congress, expires in July 2021. Trade deals aren't normally submitted to Congress on presidential election year, so it would have to be done by 2020.

The U.K. is also seeking trade deals with other countries, including Canada, where Mr. Raab visited on Tuesday. But in a no-deal scenario the British move to cut many tariffs to zero means that Ottawa has resisted rolling over the current trading arrangement the U.K. has with the country via the EU.

--William Mauldin contributed to this article.