U.K. Steps Up Efforts for a Trade Deal With U.S.

By Max Colchester and Anna Isaac

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government launched a charm offensive in Washington this week in a bid to secure a trade deal with the U.S. quickly after the U.K. leaves the European Union.

With less than three months until the U.K. is set to leave the European Union, British cabinet ministers met with members of the Trump administration to lay the groundwork for a deal to mitigate the hit to British trade expected following Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met with President Trump on Wednesday, while Trade Secretary Liz Truss met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer earlier in the week. After his meeting with Mr. Trump, Mr. Raab said the U.K. government is committed to leaving the EU by Oct. 31, and aims to complete a bilateral agreement with the U.S. "as soon as possible after." A day earlier, Ms. Truss called a trade pact a "golden opportunity."

During a joint press conference with Mr. Raab on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed confidence that the U.K. and EU would "sort this out." He said the U.S. supports the U.K. "and will be on the doorstep, pen in hand, ready to sign a new free-trade agreement at the earliest possible time."

British officials hope they a quick deal would cover some sectors, while more contentious aspects could be settled and fleshed out at a later date.

Such a deal could be an early win for Britain as it resets its global trading ties after Brexit. In a statement, the British trade department said it wanted to negotiate an "ambitious trade deal with the U.S. as soon as possible."

But the fate of such a deal is largely in U.S. hands. "It comes down to the question of what the U.S. is willing to settle for," said Stephen Adams, a trade expert at Global Counsel, an advisory firm. "If the U.S. was interested in a tariff-only deal, a basic free-trade agreement, then could you do that relatively quickly? Yes of course you could."

Such a quick deal could limit the U.S.'s ability to use a trade deal to pry open access to other parts of the U.K. market, including government procurement, access to Britain's National Health Service and relaxing British agricultural standards.

A U.S.-British trade deal has long been trumpeted by Brexit supporters as a prize of quitting the EU. The U.S. accounts for 18.4% of all British exports, making America the country's single largest export market. That is still dwarfed by the more than 40% of British exports sold to the EU's 27 countries.

The idea of a trade pact has gained traction with the U.S. administration, with Mr. Trump touting it during a visit to London earlier this year. A group of 44 U.S. senators recently signed a letter promoting such a deal. The Trump administration has pushed such narrow trade deals. Japan is now negotiating a bilateral deal with the U.S.

Much depends on how the U.K. leaves the EU.

Mr. Johnson has said he wants to renegotiate a divorce deal with the EU. If he succeeds, the U.K. may be bound to EU rules for several years as it eases away from the bloc. That would impinge on the U.K.'s ability to sign a wide-ranging trade deal.

Or, if the EU rejects a renegotiation, and the U.K. quits without a deal, as Mr. Johnson has threatened, the U.K. has already promised to temporarily cut its tariffs on most imports to zero, mainly to prevent prices on imports from rising. It is unclear what the incentive will be for the U.S. to agree a deal given such low tariffs.

Adding to the tension: The 54 members of the bipartisan Friends of Ireland caucus in Congress has threatened to block a trade agreement if a no-deal exit from the EU results threatens peace by leading to the reemergence of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The U.K. has already held six meetings with U.S. officials to lay the foundations of a trade a deal. However, under EU rules, the U.K. isn't allowed to sign one until it has formally left the bloc. The British government is considering ignoring this restriction, say people familiar with the matter, a strategy that would risk harming relations with the bloc.

Among the issues that the U.K. would like to advance is improved access to the U.S. for U.K. nationals, with a special visa scheme similar to the E3 visa granted to Australia, say British officials. But there are numerous U.S. demands, which may be tricky for the U.K. government to sell to Parliament.

British farmers worry about a flood of cheap U.S. food entering Britain, produced to lower standards. British voters also worry about U.S. pharmaceutical companies gaining leverage over drug pricing in the U.K.'s nationalized health service.

The U.K. could have a weak hand after leaving the EU, given the pressure the government is under to prove Brexit a global success. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Tuesday that Mr. Johnson was "delusional" to think that the U.K. could extract a good deal from the U.S. straight after Brexit. The U.K. is now only the U.S.'s seventh largest goods trading partner, according to U.S. data, so the stakes are much lower for Washington.

After Brexit, Britain would have to move quickly. The U.S. Trade Promotion Authority, which allows trade deals to be fast-tracked through Congress, expires in July 2021. Trade deals aren't normally submitted to Congress before the vote in a presidential election year, so it would likely have to be done by 2020.

The U.K. is also seeking trade deals with other countries, including Canada, which Mr. Raab visited on Tuesday.

--Courtney McBride and William Mauldin in Washington contributed to this article.

