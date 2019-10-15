U.K. Unemployment Increased in August

By Jason Douglas and Joe Wallace

LONDON--The number of people out of work in the U.K. rose over the summer, a sign that a long spell of employment growth may be running out of steam.

The number of unemployed people rose by 22,000 in the three months through August, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, taking the jobless rate to 3.9%, from 3.8% for the three months through May.

The number of people in work fell, while the number of people exiting the workforce because of illness or study increased, data showed.

The figures suggest Britain's yearslong jobs boom may be nearing its peak, as uncertainty over the country's future ties to the European Union weighs on growth.

Still, the number of people out of work in August was 49,000 lower than a year earlier.

Wage growth slowed to 3.8% in the three months through August, excluding bonus payments, compared with 3.9% over the three months through July.

