U.K.'s May Urges Europe to Use Creativity to Break Brexit Impasse -- 2nd update

By Max Colchester and Valentina Pop

BRUSSELS -- Brexit negotiations looked set to drag on for weeks after British Prime Minister Theresa May urged her European Union counterparts to get creative in resolving the final obstacles to a deal.

With negotiations stuck over how to avoid the re-emergence of a border in Ireland after Brexit, Mrs. May traveled to Brussels on Wednesday to meet other European leaders and asked them in a predinner speech to help her "find a creative way" to move talks along. The EU's lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a deal would require "much more time."

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after the meeting with Mrs. May that "a lot of what she said we knew already, but it was positive that she reinforced her clear will to come to an agreement."

With five months until the U.K. leaves the EU, both sides are making preparations should the talks collapse without a deal. EU leaders said they hoped for progress, but said Mrs. May brought no fresh proposals to overcome an issue that has dogged negotiations for months: how to guarantee frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit. Negotiators have also yet to address another thorny problem -- what kind of trading relationship the U.K. and the EU will have after Brexit.

Negotiators had until recently hoped that a final deal would be rubber stamped at a special summit in November. However, on Wednesday night EU leaders decided that not enough progress had been made in the talks to warrant holding the meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he viewed the talks with both "confidence and urgency."

One idea that has resurfaced in the talks is extending the transition period Britain was offered once it leaves the EU on March 29. The transition, in which economic and trade relations would remain unchanged after Brexit, has been provisionally agreed by both sides to last until the end of 2020.

The aim of the extension would be to reassure the U.K. that it will have enough time to negotiate a trade agreement with the bloc that would avoid triggering a "backstop" that would leave the island of Ireland without a border, but at the cost of hiving Northern Ireland off from U.K. rules and regulations.

"There's merit in discussing the idea of a longer transition," said Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister. "But that can't be an alternative to a backstop on Ireland, certainly not."

Mrs. May has said the backstop, viewed by the EU as an insurance policy in case future trade talks broke down, would mean a separation between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., a situation she said no British prime minister could accept.

The extension proposal had been discussed with U.K. negotiators over the past 10 days, and EU diplomats confirmed the proposal was aired before Brexit negotiations broke down over the weekend. Mrs. May said in her remarks to EU leaders that she would consider the idea, European officials said.

However an extended transition could add to Mrs. May's daunting political problems. Apart from encountering opposition from anti-EU lawmakers in her party, it would likely require further payments from the U.K. to the EU. It also wouldn't remove the EU's demand that the backstop be agreed.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "impressed with her tenacity, " given the domestic political difficulties. "Theresa is a formidable politician," he said.

The British government on Wednesday welcomed the Trump administration's confirmation that it intends to begin free-trade negotiations with the U.K. once Britain has left the EU. The confirmation was contained in a letter on Tuesday from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to Sen. Orrin Hatch, president pro tempore of the Senate.

