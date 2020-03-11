U.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy

By Anna Hirtenstein

The U.K. aims to raise more funds from selling government bonds this year than it has in eight years to fund its biggest spending plan since 1955 as the coronavirus epidemic weighs on growth.

The government said in its semiannual budget announcement Wednesday that it will sell GBP156.1 billion ($202 billion) of bonds. That is the highest level since 2012 and 14% more than last year.

The yield on benchmark 10-year gilts fell to 0.277% after the announcement, from 0.312% earlier in the day. That is up from 0.233% Tuesday and the record low of 0.078% that it hit on Monday. Prices rise as yields fall.

The U.K. Treasury plans to spend GBP600 billion over the next five years to boost the economy, sending public investment to its highest level since 1955. The coronavirus outbreak is likely to result in as much as 20% of the workforce being off sick, as well as the supply chain getting disrupted and consumer spending dropping, said Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 350 people have been confirmed as infected in the U.K., with six fatalities so far.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of England unexpectedly cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point, following the Federal Reserve's action last week.

The rate cut and fiscal stimulus together are "pretty powerful," and make it less likely that the coronavirus will inflict permanent damage on the U.K. economy, said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. But "given that we're at the beginning of an acceleration in coronavirus cases, bad news will continue to weigh on investors." This will continue to buoy demand for haven assets such as U.S. Treasurys and gilts.

The U.K. is the latest in a string of governments that have announced stimulus packages in recent days. Japan said Tuesday that it will offer $15 billion in financing for companies affected by the disease and spend $4 billion to prop up its economy. The Italian government doubled the amount of funds it will deploy to counter the epidemic to EUR7.5 billion ($8.5 billion). In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for measures such as a payroll-tax cut in negotiations with lawmakers.

The yield curve for U.K. government debt steepened Wednesday in response to the rate cut, with the yield on 30-year gilts rising, signaling that investors expect stronger growth and higher inflation in the future.

The rise in longer-term gilt yields Wednesday was due to heightened expectations of greater spending and borrowing by the U.K. government, better future growth and some disappointment that there was no resumption of the Bank of England's bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, according to Ralf Preusser, head of global rates research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. An increase in demand for bonds from a central-bank purchase program would have compressed longer-term yields.

"The Bank of England delivered a big package, which is a lesson to others on what you can achieve if you act in a coordinated fashion," offering both monetary and fiscal policy measures as well as regulatory relief, Mr. Preusser said. "But there was probably some expectation of a resumption of QE priced into longer gilts and that didn't come."

This year's gilt issuance also will likely fund past spending plans and was less than many people in the market were expecting, according to Oliver Harvey, head of U.K. macro strategy at Deutsche Bank. A Reuters poll that surveyed 14 dealers projected issuance to rise to GBP166.6 billion pounds, GBP10.5 billion more than what was announced.

"My view is that issuance is definitely going up, the government has been progressively easing fiscal policy and much of this rise in borrowing is a function of past announcements," Mr. Harvey said. "On a forward-looking basis, fiscal policy was less expansionary than people had anticipated."

