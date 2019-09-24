U Mobile Signs 5-Year Contract With Whale Cloud to Digitally Transform Its Business Support System With Next Generation Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- U Mobile, the data-centric and award-winning telco, has signed a five-year contract with Whale Cloud, a global leading data intelligence technology company that is part of Alibaba Group and important partner of Alibaba Cloud's software service ecosystem. The appointment will see Whale Cloud migrate U Mobile’s Digital Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Billing & Charging systems onto a converged platform. Upon completion, the digital transformation exercise will ensure U Mobile is able to transform into a truly digital telco, one that is agile and ready to facilitate next generation of services that will be enabled by 5G technology.



During the signing, CEO of U Mobile, Wong Heang Tuck, highlighted, “U Mobile is delighted to have Whale Cloud as our partner for our digital transformation initiative as they have the relevant next generation IT Business Support Systems solutions that will facilitate our journey to becoming a truly digital telco. With their support, we are looking forward to becoming more organisationally agile, more equipped to tap on data to drive decisions, more rapid in detecting and meeting the demands of customers. In short, we are looking forward to delivering an improved digital customer experience.”

“Whale Cloud has been working with U Mobile for more than three years on its IT system. We’re very excited to extend and strengthen our partnership with U Mobile who will be the first Malaysian Operator to deploy Whale Cloud’s cutting edge BSS solution (known as ZSmart d-BEP). We believe it will help U Mobile to meet the ever-changing customer needs and better monetise their business in the digital era,” said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International. “This project proves the trust U Mobile has in Whale Cloud to deliver such large-scale digital transformation projects. Whale Cloud will help U Mobile to explore IoT services with innovative digital technology in the 5G era. Moreover, Whale Cloud has planned to establish an international skill centre in Kuala Lumpur by the end of this year, integrating high-quality delivery resources to better serve its rapidly growing customer base in Malaysia and the APAC region.”

The signing ceremony took place on 18 September 2019 at U Mobile’s Corporate HQ. The contract was signed by Chen Chiat Chiat, CFO of U Mobile and Yishi Chen, Vice President of Whale Cloud International. The project is expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2019.

About U Mobile

At U Mobile, we want to help our consumers realise their Unlimited Potential. We make it our business to constantly innovate so that we can create products and services that our consumers value most. With our continuing commitment to expand our #BARULAHBEST 4G network, we are in position to deliver an enhanced network experience that will add unlimited fun and freedom to our consumers’ lives. For more information on U Mobile’s products and services, please visit www.u.com.my or contact U Mobile’s customer service at 018-388 1318.

About Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary company of Alibaba Group) is a leading digital transformation company providing software solutions and services for telecommunication and multiple industries. Founded in 2003, Whale Cloud provides cloud, big data and AI enabled solutions to global telecom operators, governments and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions. Since September 2018, it has officially become the subsidiary of Alibaba Group after its acquisition and investment as the major stakeholder. Whale Cloud’s 20 years of expertise in the ICT field together with Alibaba’s technologies, service providers can leverage the accessibility of data intelligence and AI intelligence’s products and technologies to enhance the customer experience to meet the ever-changing customer requirements. For more information, please visit en.iwhalecloud.com

