U.N. Court Orders U.S. to Lift Iran Sanctions on Humanitarian Goods -- Update

By Laurence Norman

BRUSSELS -- A United Nations court on Wednesday ordered the U.S. to suspend sanctions against Iran that impede trade in humanitarian goods and civil aviation, a ruling Tehran claimed as victory but that Trump administration officials said they weren't bound by.

The ruling, by the International Court of Justice, could theoretically complicate U.S. efforts to ratchet up economic pressure against Iran.

However, the ICJ, which rules on disputes between U.N. members, has no power to enforce its decisions. Since the 1980s, Washington has submitted to the court's jurisdiction only on a case-by-case basis. U.S. courts have also ruled that the ICJ's rulings aren't domestically binding on American authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the case "meritless," arguing that the Iranian regime "is attempting to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take the lawful actions necessary to protect our national security."

Mr. Pompeo also reiterated the U.S. pledge that its sanctions won't target trade in humanitarian goods like exports of medicines and food products.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that the ruling was a "victory for rule of law" and called upon the international community to "collectively counter malign U.S. unilateralism."

The ICJ's order was an interim ruling on a broader case in which Iran has challenged the legality of the U.S. sanctions. That main case could take years to resolve.

Washington is reimposing wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran following U.S. President Trump's decision in May to withdraw the U.S. from the multinational 2015 Iranian nuclear accord that was intended to curb Iran's nuclear program in exchange for a loosening of economic sanctions. The White House alleges that Iran is violating the pact and wants to renegotiate it. U.N. inspectors have certified Iran's compliance.

The ICJ said that payment channels needed to carry out humanitarian commerce should remain unhindered. The U.S. threat to cut foreign companies and banks' access to the dollar market and the U.S. financial system is the key financial tool that has allowed Washington to crimp international trade with U.S. foes such as Iran and North Korea.

The ruling also required the U.S. to provide licenses for the sale of commercial air parts and services to Iran, if implemented. Those licenses were blocked as part of a first round of renewed sanctions that went into effect in August.

The court said the U.S. should take no further steps to aggravate the dispute, which could mean refraining from imposing further financial and energy sanctions that Washington plans to enact in November.

The U.S. decision to reinstate sanctions has prompted dozens of major foreign companies to pull out of Iran and cut economic or financial ties.

Iran's claim to the court rests on a 1955 bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Iran which pledged to maintain economic ties. Diplomatic ties between Washington and Tehran were severed following the 1979 Iranian revolution, but the treaty hasn't been rescinded.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pompeo said the U.S. was pulling out of the 1955 agreement, a decision he said was "39 years overdue." However the accord stipulates that the parties must give one year's notice before a withdrawal takes effect.

That means Wednesday's ruling could stand for now but Iran may have to find a new international legal basis for challenging the legality of U.S. sanctions at the court, said Scott Anderson, a former State Department lawyer and Brookings Institution fellow.

Iran had asked the court for a provisional decision to suspend U.S. measures ahead of the full re-imposition of U.S. sanctions next month.

For Tehran, the case was a way of showcasing at home the international standing of the 2015 nuclear accord while building its case that Washington's withdrawal from the agreement has isolated the U.S.

The nuclear agreement is supported by Europe, Russia and China. Those countries are seeking to maintain some of the economic benefits of the agreement for Iran in the face of escalating U.S. sanctions.

Asa Fitch and Courtney McBride contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com