U.N. Security Council condemns mutiny in Mali, urges soldiers return to barracks

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations
Security Council on Wednesday condemned a mutiny in Mali and
urged the soldiers involved to immediately release all
government officials they had detained and and return to their
barracks without delay.
The 15-member council was briefed after soldiers ousted
Mali's president in a coup. Those soldiers promised on Wednesday
to oversee elections within a "reasonable" time and moved
swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nation's most
influential power brokers.
